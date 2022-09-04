Top 5 Shows Like ‘The Terminal List’ to Watch Now

Chris Pratt has had quite a year. In the past several months, he has starred in Jurassic World: Dominion and appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder . Now he’s starring in The Terminal List , streaming on Prime Video . In the action-packed series, Pratt plays Lieutenant Commander James Reece. His platoon suffers a deadly ambush on a covert mission, racking Reece with guilt. It sends him searching for the perpetrators, and soon he realizes there’s more to the story than meets the eye. He uncovers government secrets, conspiracies, and foul play that could endanger not only his life but also his family.

Chris Pratt in ‘The Terminal List’ | Amazon Studios

If you’ve watched and liked the series (or love the concept but hate Chris Pratt ), check out these shows like The Terminal List :

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ (2018–present)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan ( John Krasinski ), who leaves his office job to pursue terrorists posing a threat to U.S. security. He uncovers and traces suspicious bank transfers that lead him to the criminals. Cue the mission to smoke out the extremists before they can wreak havoc on the nation.

One might dismiss Jack Ryan because he’s just an office guy (pun intended), but as a former Marine, he’s fully equipped to tackle the threat. What makes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan similar to The Terminal List is its military and detective aspect. And like the latter, Jack Ryan will give you an adrenaline rush.

Catch it on Prime Video.

‘Reacher’ (2022–present)

This Amazon original will keep you glued to your TV set, thanks to its storyline and thrills. The show is based on the novel Jack Reacher and revolves around the titular former military police officer ( Alan Ritchson ) who seems to get in trouble every minute as he traverses the country to eliminate crime.

He gets arrested for murder while visiting a foreign town and, upon his release, teams up with a couple of like-minded individuals to investigate a conspiracy involving police officers, politicians, and prominent businessmen.

Developed by Nick Santora ( Scorpion , Most Dangerous Game , and 2020’s The Fugitive ), Reacher is available on Prime Video.

‘Bodyguard’ (2018–present)

Bodyguard stars Richard Madden as David Budd, a retired Scottish war veteran. After retirement, he takes the job of a special protection officer and is tasked with guarding a controversial politician. He seems to have conflicting values with his client and is therefore left to decide the best way to handle the issue without compromising her security.

Bodyguard is broadly similar to The Terminal List for its themes of the military, security, and conspiracies. The show premiered on Netflix in 2018 and currently has two seasons. Catch the political conspiracy thriller on Netflix .

‘Hunters’ (2020–present)

Several esteemed Hollywood writers and directors (including Jordan Peele and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon) collaborated to make Hunters . The action follows a group hunting Nazis conspiring to create a Fourth Reich on American soil. The hunters are led by Meyer Offerman ( Al Pacino ), a Polish-Jewish survivor out to avenge his comrades who suffered Nazi atrocities.

You’ll notice the show’s resemblance to The Terminal List , especially for its investigative and vengeful aspects. All 10 episodes are available on Prime Video.

‘The Blacklist’ (2013–2022)

The Blacklist revolves around Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer-turned-criminal who, after surrendering to the FBI, offers to disclose the operations of renowned criminals in exchange for immunity from prosecution. His possession of “the blacklist” gives him a cover to run his illegal operations right under the nose of the FBI.

The show shares themes with The Terminal List and boasts primarily positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes . Find The Blacklist on Netflix, DIRECTV, fuboTV, Prime Video, Vudu, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Movies.

