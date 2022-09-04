Read full article on original website
Body found under Osage Beach boat dock
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Truman Lake Set to Host Final Event for Toyota Series Plains Division
WARSAW, Mo. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Plains Division Presented by Outlaw Ordnance will continue its 2022 season next week in Warsaw, Missouri, Sept. 15-17, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Truman Lake. Hosted by the Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau and Benton County Tourism and Recreation, the three-day tournament is the third and final event of the season for the Toyota Series Plains Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
Missouri Hotel Known For Being Best To All Guests (Even Ghosts)
Welcome to the Hotel Bothwell (located in Sedalia) has been open since 1927 to all guests, even the ones you can't see. The hotel has been popular for many years even presidents and celebrities have stayed at this hotel. For several years the Hotel Bothwell has been named one of the best hotels to stay at in Missouri, but for those who want a paranormal experience, it's believed that the third floor of the hotel has a few unpaid guests staying on the floor.
KCKPD officer faces domestic violence-related charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson counties
Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer with domestic violence-related charges, less than a week after the same officer was charged in Jackson County in a separate domestic assault case involving the same victim. Deotis Brown, 33, was arrested Thursday and faces a total...
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
451 Wedgewood Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Nearly 9000 sq ft of a wonderfully designed and meticulously crafted home in Cross Creek Subdivision. One-of-a-kind lot measuring an acre of ground & 354 ft of shoreline enabling a true park and sand beach to be created. With 7 bedrooms, office, dining room, 2 kitchens, several bars, 6 baths and spectacular outside gathering areas, this home has it all. Quality flooring, distinctive lighting, outstanding use of shiplap & wood accents and a true wall of lakeside windows on 3 of the 4 floors. Upstairs is a bunk room/play area, on the main level you will find a beautiful kitchen and master bedroom, the middle floor features a family area, 2 amazing bars & a game area that is unrivaled. Head down to the lower level with full kitchen, family area, and a Murphy Bed that is the 7th bedroom. Step out to enjoy the detailed landscaping, lush plants and huge covered hot tub. From there it is only steps to the coolest dock around. Big slips, huge swim dock, and a dock bar in an amazing cove!
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash west of Camdenton Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Dust, 32, of Urbana, Mo. was turning left from Wagon Trail Road onto U.S. 54 when she failed to yield to a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the SUV forcing it off the highway. The SUV then flipped several times.
Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Camden County on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Wagon Trail Road just after 6:35 p.m. Troopers said Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, failed to yield to another The post Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSING JUVENILE REPORTED IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 13-year-old boy. According to a release, Jordan Kirkwood was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black/grey shorts. Kirkwood is described as black, about 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information as to...
Third Ward Councilman Richardson Resigns From Sedalia Council
Sedalia City Council members and staff said farewell to Third Ward Councilman Lucas Richardson Tuesday night after he announced his resignation from Council, due to him moving out of the City Limits. Mayor Andrew Dawson paid tribute to Richardson by presenting him with a plaque and some glowing remarks. City...
Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling
MACKS CREEK, Mo. -- It has been more than three decades since Trudy Darby was killed in Mack’s Creek. A judge ordered her murderer released from prison because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling. The court said during the Miller vs. Alabama decision that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional.
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
Proof of Immunizations Required by September 23rd
Missouri law requires all students be up to date on immunizations. Families who did not provide proof of state-required immunizations during registration must provide documentation to their school nurse by September 23rd. If you need to schedule an appointment for your student to receive a required immunization, please contact your...
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Ky., died while swimming. Troopers responded to the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderon Hollow cove. Investigators say Elliott exited a boat and went underwater while swimming.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months
Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students. According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
