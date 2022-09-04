Nearly 9000 sq ft of a wonderfully designed and meticulously crafted home in Cross Creek Subdivision. One-of-a-kind lot measuring an acre of ground & 354 ft of shoreline enabling a true park and sand beach to be created. With 7 bedrooms, office, dining room, 2 kitchens, several bars, 6 baths and spectacular outside gathering areas, this home has it all. Quality flooring, distinctive lighting, outstanding use of shiplap & wood accents and a true wall of lakeside windows on 3 of the 4 floors. Upstairs is a bunk room/play area, on the main level you will find a beautiful kitchen and master bedroom, the middle floor features a family area, 2 amazing bars & a game area that is unrivaled. Head down to the lower level with full kitchen, family area, and a Murphy Bed that is the 7th bedroom. Step out to enjoy the detailed landscaping, lush plants and huge covered hot tub. From there it is only steps to the coolest dock around. Big slips, huge swim dock, and a dock bar in an amazing cove!

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO