New Haven, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
GUILFORD, CT
Opinion: Greenwich cancer center showdown a modern David vs. Goliath

A bit of “David vs. Goliath” is happening right in Central Greenwich. Local residents find themselves pitted against a powerful not-for-profit corporation, Yale-New Haven, which is seeking approval for a special permit from our Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) so they can build a massive cancer center. In...
GREENWICH, CT
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Concern mounts over drought in Wilton

WILTON — A particularly wet Tuesday could not quell the unease of town officials who are dealing with the effects of a drought that has lasted over a month. “We are very concerned about the ongoing drought,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said Tuesday. “Today and tomorrow’s rainfall will not be enough to make up for the lack of rain over the last several months.”
WILTON, CT
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
WATERBURY, CT
Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WATERBURY, CT
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
Yantic River Raging in Norwich

The rainfall over the last two days has caused small rivers and streams to rise across the state. One of the rivers that increased in flow and height the most was the Yantic River in the Norwich area. The area experienced between 6 to 8 inches of rainfall. Two days...
NORWICH, CT

