Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Greenwich cancer center showdown a modern David vs. Goliath
A bit of “David vs. Goliath” is happening right in Central Greenwich. Local residents find themselves pitted against a powerful not-for-profit corporation, Yale-New Haven, which is seeking approval for a special permit from our Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) so they can build a massive cancer center. In...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
wiltonbulletin.com
Concern mounts over drought in Wilton
WILTON — A particularly wet Tuesday could not quell the unease of town officials who are dealing with the effects of a drought that has lasted over a month. “We are very concerned about the ongoing drought,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said Tuesday. “Today and tomorrow’s rainfall will not be enough to make up for the lack of rain over the last several months.”
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of amazing food establishments in the state of Connecticut. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Constitution State is known for its diverse range of options.
City of New Haven files civil lawsuit over illegal motorcycle rally
A legal battle is brewing between the City of New Haven and the organizers of an illegal motorcycle rally that took place in September 2021.
wiltonbulletin.com
With five Bloomfield census tracts lacking in trees, environmental advocates prepare to plant 80 more
BLOOMFIELD — When it comes to greenery, five census tracts in Bloomfield are short on trees, according to the American Forests Tree Index. Luckily, a group of local environmental activists launched a Trees for Bloomfield initiative with plans to bring 80 trees to yards in Bloomfield starting this fall.
wiltonbulletin.com
High Schools around Connecticut converting to mobile ticketing for home football games
You will not need to hit up an ATM on your way to Stamford High football games this season, but you will need your phone. It was announced this week that all ticket sales for the Black Knights’ home football games will now be cashless as Stamford joins a growing list of schools across Connecticut to do so.
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
Identity of Waterbury homicide victim still unknown
The shooting occurred at the Lit Ultra Lounge Saturday morning just before 2. Waterbury Police and the CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to positively identify the homicide victim.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
NBC Connecticut
Yantic River Raging in Norwich
The rainfall over the last two days has caused small rivers and streams to rise across the state. One of the rivers that increased in flow and height the most was the Yantic River in the Norwich area. The area experienced between 6 to 8 inches of rainfall. Two days...
wiltonbulletin.com
Former People’s customers face long wait for service as M&T Bank takes over accounts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A force of about 800 M&T Bank customer service employees struggled to keep pace with the demand for their services this week as the Buffalo-based bank absorbed the accounts of former People’s United Bank customers over the weekend.
