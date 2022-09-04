Read full article on original website
Rebuilding and restoring – A story of second chances
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Square, formerly known as Washington School, has a history dating back to 1925 when the first group of 5th and 6th-grade students walked through its doors breathing life into the structure as an elementary school for the next 50 years. When the new Washington School was built, the Central Administration building for Sweetwater County School District #2 found a home in the structure. After serving the community for over 20 years in that role, the building was purchased by a private owner to be used for businesses and given the name Washington Square. On the evening of December 26, 2019, tragedy struck as the building caught fire destroying much of the external structure of the building and bringing the businesses inside to a total loss.
Mustangs take home soccer and volleyball matches
September 8, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs soccer team took a 3-0 decision yesterday over Colorado Northwest Community College in their home opener. The win ups the Mustangs’ season record to 4-5. They will host Laramie Community College tomorrow at 1 p.m. and then Western...
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar,...
Patriotism from peaks to prairie: Wyoming women of the daughters of the American Revolution
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the history of the Wyoming DAR with the traveling show “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairie: Wyoming Women of the Daughters of the American Revolution” going on through the month of September.
Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday
September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0. Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:
The RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteers of the Month for August
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the groups that participated in a recent community project as their Volunteers of the Month for August. These groups include Bayer Crop Science, Redi Services, and the Youth of the Rock Springs and Pilot Butte Wards.
Rock Springs and Green River City Council Agendas for September 6, 2022
September 6, 2022 – The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular session tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Here are the links to see the complete agendas for each meeting:
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 8, 2022
September 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today -Isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4 pm. Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
GRHS celebrates new Culinary Arts room with ribbon cutting ceremony
Green River, Wyoming – Staff from Green River High School, SWSD #2, and the Green River School Board gathered together the evening of September, 7 to celebrate the newest addition to the GRHS in the form of a newly remodeled culinary arts room at 5:30 p.m. Construction on the room, previously known as the food and sewing rooms, began last spring and was completed mid-August prior to school starting. The goal of adding the industrial-style kitchen is to allow exposure to the food prep industry as a career path for high school graduates.
Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad announces Pitch Night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad (SCIL) participants attended two Bootcamps in August where accounting and banking topics were presented. Accounting topics were presented by Hallows & Company representatives Ladd Hallows, Kade Hallows, CPA, and Adam Roundy, CPA. The bankers panel consisted of Cody Bateman and David O’Connell (State Bank), Tiffany Kindel and Shannon Alam (Commerce Bank of Wyoming), Ben Bell and Jeff Killpack (First Bank of Wyoming), Ozzie Hay (RSNB) and Ted Ware (Uinta Bank).
BLM Kemmerer Field Office holds cleanup event for National Public Lands Day
KEMMERER, WYOMING — Help the Bureau of Land Management keep your public lands clean with a fun day of volunteer work on September 24, 2022. Join the BLM Kemmerer Field Office for a National Public Lands Day cleanup event with the Bureau of Reclamation at Slate Creek and Weeping Rock Campgrounds on September 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteer work includes trimming trees, picking up trash, fixing fence, and digging out and resetting fire rings.
Robert Thomas Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)￼￼
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Connie Sarah Thomas (June 25, 1943 – September 3, 2022)
Connie Sarah Thomas, 79, passed away on September 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Officer Kyle Delisser awarded with Emergency Medical Service Reward at City Council meeting
Green River- At tonight’s Green River City Council meeting Officer Kyle Delisser was awarded the Emergency Medical Service Reward. On June 29, 2022, the Green River Police Department officers were called to 409 E. Flaming Gorge Way for an unresponsive male subject on the floor. Officer Delisser evaluated the man and found unknown pills in the man’s mouth. Prescription bottles for narcotic drugs were found nearby. Based on his training, Officer Delisser recognized the signs of a likely overdose and administered Narcan to the man who then started to become coherent and more responsive. The man would have likely died without the medical intervention provided by Officer Delisser. Officer Delisser is commended for his quick thinking and providing of life-saving measures. His actions are a credit to the Green River Police Department and the City of Green River.
