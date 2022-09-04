Read full article on original website
Daniel Radcliffe and Accordions Get Big Applause at the ‘Weird’ TIFF Premiere
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opened the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, where hopeful audience members started lining up over two hours before the midnight screening, some in their best Hawaiian print shirts and curly wigs. There were also at least two accordions waiting in line. Weird, which “Weird Al” Yankovic co-wrote with director Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley) and produced, stars Daniel Radcliffe as a subversive version of Yankovic, seen in the trailer shirtless, swilling whiskey onstage and entertaining Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) in between accordion riffs. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Swimmers' Review: A Crowdpleasing...
Marvel secretly changes CGI in much-derided Thor: Love and Thunder scene – but fans say it ‘looks even worse’
Marvel’s latest cinematic release, Thor: Love and Thunder, has finally arrived on Disney+.The film, a sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.When Love and Thunder was first out in cinemas, it attracted substantial criticism for its CGI effects, including from the film’s own director, Taika Waititi. Particular condemnation was brought upon one scene in particular, which saw Thor talk to the disembodied spectre of a child’s head in a vision.As observed by Twitter user @comicxbook, the CGI effects appear to have been altered for the film’s streaming release. However, he claims in the...
