Despite less than a month to go in the season, I don’t expect the Braves to change anything with how they would typically bring Albies back. First and foremost, the team is clicking on all cylinders right now. They are winners of six straight, and Vaughn Grissom has been a tremendous fill-in at second base. There’s no reason to rush Albies back until he feels 100% in all aspects of the game, even if that means waiting until the last week or so of the season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO