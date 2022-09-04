Read full article on original website
3 things the AirPods Pro 2 should steal from Beats Fit Pro
There are a few things the Beats Fit Pro do better, and the AirPods Pro 2 should take notes. With the release of the AirPods Pro 2, rumored to launch during Apple’s Far Out September event, just around the corner, we've been thinking about what we want from them – including from Apple's other noise-canceling earbuds. No, not the original AirPods Pro: Beats Fit Pro.
9 iPhone 14 rumors that probably won't come true
We're just hours away from the iPhone 14 line's expected launch, which will take place during the Apple Event on 7 September. Thanks to the rumor mill and lots of leakers, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect: four new models, two of which have really major upgrades and two of which don't. But while many reports are based on whistle-blowers, industry insiders and careful analysis, some are a lot less credible.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: rumors of Pro superiority?
It’s been confirmed that Apple will hold its next launch on September 7, and we'll almost certainly see the iPhone 14 line there. So what are we expecting from the iPhone 14 and its sharp-suited brother, the iPhone 14 Pro? How are they likely to compare?. It’s a comparison...
Which iPhone models will Apple drop when the iPhone 14 launches?
When it comes to new phones, Apple giveth and Apple taketh away: when the iPhone 14 launches in the next few hours, that means it'll be the end of the line for at least one of the existing iPhone models. And the most likely candidate is the iPhone 11 – which is currently the most affordable of the larger iPhones and whose predecessor, the iPhone XR, was discontinued last year.
The AirPods Pro 2's unchanged price is actually pretty aggressive – just ask Bose
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at its September Far Out event, and it was interesting to note how fundamentally similar they are compared to the original AirPods Pro (2019)… except that basically every single part of them has changed. But one major thing stayed the same: the price....
The best ways to control your HomeKit smart home: from your TV to your Apple Watch
If you want to automate your home or control devices whilst you're out, then today is the day for making this happen. Many updates to how HomeKit looks and functions were announced at WWDC 2022, and the latest Apple event, titled 'Far Out', revealed that family sharing will now be available on the Apple Watch. With these changes, what are the best ways to control your Apple-led smart home?
8 reasons the iPhone 14 Plus probably won't be called the iPhone 14 Max
After months of leaks and rumors, we’re expecting four entries in the hotly-anticipated iPhone 14 series, thought to be launching at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event tomorrow, on September 7, with the most notable addition being the all-new iPhone 14 Max, or is it iPhone 14 Plus?
If AirPods Pro 2 show up at the iPhone 14 launch, it'll be weird – here's why
Apple’s September keynotes have traditionally been the Cupertino company’s regular spot in the calendar for its razzmatazz unveiling of the latest iPhone, but the Far Out Apple event could see the smartphone having to share center stage with another big product release: AirPods Pro 2. According to prolific...
Here’s why I’m giving the iPhone 14 a free pass on design changes
One of the big reasons I’d never buy an iPhone is their antiquated and blocky design – if I wanted a phone that looked like a brick, I’d buy a feature phone. I’ve long criticized Apple’s lack of innovation, and what I consider frequent steps backward; regarding the design of its phones. When some mobiles have delightful appearances – or bodies designed to feel great in the hand – Apple seemingly shies away from such concepts.
4 signs the Apple Watch SE 2 is coming with the iPhone 14
The next big Apple event is right on our doorstep. It will happen on September 7, as confirmed by Apple itself, and will almost certainly include the iPhone 14 family unveil. We have already laid out a few arguments as to why the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to launch alongside the iPhone 14. We also think Apple will show us the Apple Watch SE 2, alongside the rumored Watch Pro, to make the 2022 lineup the most comprehensive refresh we’ve seen in a long time.
How to watch today's Apple iPhone 14 launch event online
If you're wondering how to watch today's Apple Event, where the Cupertino company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 line, the Apple Watch 8, and likely numerous other new products, then we have you covered. The event kicks off today, September 7 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /...
When could iOS 16 and watchOS 9 arrive for your iPhone and Apple Watch?
With Apple's 'Far Out' event kicking off later today (September 7), all expectations are for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, and possibly AirPods Pro 2 to be announced. However, there's also the matter of the software that powers all of these devices from Apple that's sure to be mentioned at the event. In previous years, the software would be announced at WWDC, Apple's developer conference held in June, followed by a release date that would be mentioned alongside the new iPhone for that year.
4 of the best Apple Maps features you might not know about
Apple Maps might not offer everything that its rivals Google Maps and Waze do, but it’s still a fantastic choice, especially if you value privacy. Whether you’ve recently picked up an iPhone 13, are thinking of transitioning over to the new iPhone 14 from Android, or have had one of the other best iPhones out there for years, there may be a few features you aren’t aware of – so to help you out we’ve highlighted four of our favorites below so you can get more out of Maps.
5 upgrades to expect from the AirPods Pro 2
Today is the day when Apple announces cool new stuff from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. We’ve mainly been waiting on it to hear about the iPhone 14 and its variants plus the Apple Watch 8 and other Apple Watches, but intel we’ve received now points to a possible new AirPods Pro 2.
Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: which are the better true wireless earbuds ?
With the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple now has a range of AirPods to select from. But with the AirPods Max price remaining sky-high, most of us will be wondering which is the better option: the Apple AirPods 3 or the AirPods Pro 2?. The differences between the...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?
Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
How much will the iPhone 14 cost?
If you're wondering how much will the iPhone 14 cost, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the iPhone 14 will cost $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 to start, with the iPhone 14 Plus costing $899 / £949 / AU$1,579. Apple also announced...
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
Hands on: iPhone 14 Plus review
Apple iPhone 14 Plus is the welcome big-screen option to the base iPhone 14 model. Like that phone, the iPhone 14 Plus still has the notch and is basically identical to the iPhone 14 with the exception of screen size and battery life. However, this is the model that will fulfill big-screen iPhone dreams without breaking the bank, making it a welcome tonic to the go big, go Pro Max or go home iPhone buying strategy of recent years.
Sick of buying a new Android phone every few years? Help is on the way
The European Commission (EC) has drafted new legislation that would require Android smartphone manufacturers to offer long-term support for their devices. Motivated by a desire to cut back on e-waste and shield consumers against predatory behavior, the proposal seeks to establish a minimum support term that will apply to all Android devices sold in the EU.
