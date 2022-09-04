ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Daily

In season opener, Penix Jr. and UW’s offense gave reason to believe

No, your eyes didn’t deceive you if you were taken aback by the box score of Washington’s season opener against Kent State. The Huskies really did put up 525 total yards, 393 of which came in the air, and scored six touchdowns in the 45-20 win. One extra yard at the end of the fourth quarter, and UW would have crossed the 50-point threshold.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Huskies collect Clark’s 150th win with 3-0 victory over UCF

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, as it downed the University of South Florida, 3-0, in an all-around imposing display. It was a historic night for head coach Jamie Clark, whose 150th win at the helm of the purple and gold further cements his growing legacy within the program.
SEATTLE, WA

