No, your eyes didn’t deceive you if you were taken aback by the box score of Washington’s season opener against Kent State. The Huskies really did put up 525 total yards, 393 of which came in the air, and scored six touchdowns in the 45-20 win. One extra yard at the end of the fourth quarter, and UW would have crossed the 50-point threshold.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO