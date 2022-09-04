Read full article on original website
India, the world's top rice exporter, just slapped a 20% tax on some rice exports. It could further fuel food inflation.
India also banned the exports of 100% broken rice, which is mostly used for animal feed. This comes as plantings have been hit by a lack of rainfall.
Exeger and Atmosic Technologies Partner to Create Energy Harvesting Solutions for the IoT Sector
STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Exeger, the Swedish deep tech company today announces its partnership with US-based semiconductor company Atmosic Technologies. The partnership will enable companies to create attractive energy harvesting solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005087/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
How to take your finances ‘back to school’ this autumn
Now the new school year is in full swing, some adults may have a bit more spare time in the day to get on top of those tasks they’ve been aiming to do for weeks, or perhaps even months.And with prices rising sharply, now could be a good time to tackle some money admin – and maybe learn a bit more about some aspects of your finances.Here are some ideas to get started:Share details of the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme with your friends and family.Let them know what they'll receive, when and the actions they'll need to take if...
