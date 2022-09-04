Read full article on original website
NBA 2K23 Coming to Apple Arcade Oct. 18
Apple Arcade on Thursday announced two new games headed to the mobile subscription service: NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition and Football Manager 2023 Touch. NBA 2K23 will join the service's gaming catalog on Oct. 18, and Football Manager 2023 Touch will launch on Nov. 8. NBA 2K23 will join NBA 2K21...
UFC 279 Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Everything You Need to Know
Sometimes the UFC has stacked cards, with titles fights and whatnot, but it's been a while since we've seen a UFC PPV card focused around bonafide stars. That's what UFC 279 presents on Saturday. At UFC 279 one of the UFC's most bankable fighters, Nate Diaz, faces off against the...
