La Marque, TX

Potential Mayoral Recall Election in LaMarque

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

Critics of La Marque Mayor Keith Bell have filed signatures with Galveston County officials calling for a recall election this November, most specifically resident Joseph Lowry.

Bell was a member of the La Marque City Council since 2004 and was elected mayor last year.

Lowry accuses Bell of a lack of transparency and criminal conduct. Bell says Lowry hasn't been able to document any claims.

Lowry and others say Bell is a career politician who is abusive. 51% of voters from the 2021 election must sign the petition.

The Galveston County District Attorney's office is investigating the signatures to make sure they're valid, but will add no comment on a potential investigation.

photo: Getty Images

