Beeville, TX

mysoutex.com

Ernest Samuel Nolen

Ernest Samuel Nolen, age 75, passed away suddenly at his home in Rockport, Texas, on August 31, 2022. Ernest was born June 29, 1947, in Corpus Christi, Texas and grew up in Taft. In 1968, Ernest joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam at the height of the war. He later served in Afghanistan as part of the 887th Engineer Support Company. He loved his country, his family and his friends. He was a kind and giving friend who never met a stranger and was always smiling.
ROCKPORT, TX
mysoutex.com

Elery Aubrey Gallion

Elery Aubrey Gallion, age 92, passed away September 6, 2022. Elery was born on August 17, 1930 in Ingleside, Texas to Mack and Eunice Gallion. He served 2 years in the United States Army. Elery was employed and retired from Celanese Corpus Christi Technical plant. Elery was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Portland, Texas. He spent many years teaching Sunday school. Elery enjoyed gardening, woodworking, tinkering with mechanical gadgets and spending time with his family. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
PORTLAND, TX
mysoutex.com

Danny Lee Webster

Danny Lee Webster, 79, passed away September 5, 2022. He was born August 27, 1943, in Refugio, Texas to the late Ordia and Ruby Webster. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Julia Webster, daughters Michelle Webster and Cheryl A. Rhoades. Survived by his sons Daniel L. Webster of Wharton...
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Cecilia Garcia Rodriguez

Our precious mother Cecilia Garcia Rodriguez, age 66, of Refugio, passed away September 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Cecilia G. Rodriguez was born on November 3rd and devoted her life to her children at “The Ranch” and will always be remembered for her one of a kind personality, her cooking and especially her devotion to family, as family was very important to her and her doors always remained open for each and every one.
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

GHS all-class reunion on Oct. 8

The Goliad High School all-class reunion will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Goliad Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person (adults only) and can be purchased online at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/goliad-all-class-reunion-tickets-92543252359, by mail (make check payable to GHS All Class Reunion) to Renee Stroman, P.O. Box 389, Goliad, TX 77963, or with cash from the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce or committee members Patricia Morris, Judy Hamman, Stroman and Mindy Sullivan. Ticket sales will end Oct. 1. Ticket sales will help cover the costs of the auditorium rental, decorations and other expenses incurred.
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

Safety first

After the tragedy in Uvalde, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by a lone gunman who gained access inside the school, Refugio County school districts spent most of the summer increasing security measures in an attempt to prevent a similar incident occurring on one of their campuses.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Comeback of the century

The John Howland Wood Mansion in Bayside has proudly stood facing Copano Bay since 1875. The mansion has served as a residence, hotel, resort and “hippie hangout” during its peculiar existence. In 1983, it was accepted in the National Register of Historic Places. On Aug. 25, 2017, Hurricane...
BAYSIDE, TX
mysoutex.com

City of Goliad schedules bulk pickup for Sept. 12

The city of Goliad will conduct its quarterly bulk pickup on Monday, Sept. 12. Residents are asked to place their bulky items on the curb from Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Sunday, Sept. 11. Among the items that are acceptable for pickup are:. • sofas. • chairs. • beds. • mattresses.
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

San Patricio County Community Preparedness Fair returns

September is National Preparedness Month, and the San Patricio County Emergency Management Department invites everyone to join them for a free community preparedness event. San Patricio County will be hosting its annual Community Preparedness Fair on Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton. This free community event is a fun and educational way to introduce various preparedness activities to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen anytime.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service

Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Aug. 8-14: • Arrested one subject for a felony outstanding warrant out of Aransas Pass. • Turned over three undocumented persons to U.S. Border Patrol. • Assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. Highway 77 south of Woodsboro. •...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

County officials at odds over bank accounts

Tensions between two Goliad County officials have surfaced after open county bank accounts were discovered by an outside auditor with the county treasurer calling the county clerk/district clerk “obstinate.”. During the July 25 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard said he had learned of “four...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio Sports Network is ‘game changer’

Almost a year ago, Ryan Linney and Billy Swinney decided to produce a Facebook livestream broadcast of Refugio’s football game against Edna with a cell phone. “It worked out great,” Linney said. “We thought we were on to something, so we just kept going.”. Approximately 120 games...
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Odem cross country runs at T-M invitational

The Odem Cross Country team participated at the Tuloso-Midway Invitational Saturday. The Odem squad battled through the heat and pesky mosquitos to turn in solid times on the day. Hayden Mitchell paced the Owls finishing 39th with a time of 16:45. James Hoskins finished 67th in a time of 18:58,...
ODEM, TX
mysoutex.com

Marketing vital for economic development

We have learned that the first six of the Eight Pillars of Economic Development in Growing Cities are education, housing, infrastructure, collaboration, growth strategies, and livability factors. The seventh pillar is memorable marketing. Economic development marketing and branding is a vital part of economic development. It’s the shorthand that communicates...
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Cats down Ben Bolt

Chay Callis had seven kills and 10 digs to lead the Refugio Lady Cats to a 25-20, 22-25, 25-7 win over the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers at the Banquete Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 18. Bianca Jimenez topped Refugio in kills with eight. Ariya Trejo had eight assists and five...
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Tigerettes pile up wins at Schulenburg tournament

The Goliad Tigerettes won five of six matches at the Schulenburg Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 18 and 20. Abby Yanta had eight kills, Kyla Hill had 12 assists and Addison Zamzow had six digs to lead the Tigerettes to a 25-14, 25-14 victory over Hallettsville. Goliad defeated Smithville 25-10,...
GOLIAD, TX

