Ernest Samuel Nolen, age 75, passed away suddenly at his home in Rockport, Texas, on August 31, 2022. Ernest was born June 29, 1947, in Corpus Christi, Texas and grew up in Taft. In 1968, Ernest joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam at the height of the war. He later served in Afghanistan as part of the 887th Engineer Support Company. He loved his country, his family and his friends. He was a kind and giving friend who never met a stranger and was always smiling.

ROCKPORT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO