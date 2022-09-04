Read full article on original website
AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: What are the differences?
At long last, the AirPods Pro 2 are here. It's been three years since Apple shook the wireless earbuds industry with the launch of the AirPods Pro, and since then, many have been craving second-generation Pro models, despite them already being one of the best wireless earbuds around. Announced at...
Apple Watch SE upgrade delivers faster performance and a cheaper price
An upgraded Apple Watch SE was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The new SE doesn't reinvent the affordable Apple Watch, but it integrates a new crash detection feature that Apple announced in the Apple Watch Series 8 and it delivers 20% faster performance with the new S8 chip, which it also shares with the Series 8.
Anker's new Nano 3 USB-C charger is exactly what iPhones need
Charging your iPhone can be slow, and Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter doesn't help with those charging speeds. That's where Anker's newly launched Nano 3 30W charger comes in, and it claims to power select iPhones up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes. Also known as the Anker...
AirDrop's Android rival 'Nearby Share' gets an update — sending files to yourself is much easier
AirDrop's Android counterpart, Nearby Share, is getting an update that assuages a major paint point: sharing files to one's self. Nearby Share, launched in 2020, allows Android users to share content across other Android devices within range. For example, if you want to send a funny GIF to an Android-owning friend, you could use Nearby Share to beam it to them.
