NewsTimes
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
NewsTimes
Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’
DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
NewsTimes
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus
GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
NewsTimes
In Photos: Brunswick School students return to Greenwich campus in first-day ceremony
GREENWICH — Most of Greenwich’s students have returned to campuses, with Brunswick School, Greenwich Academy and Sacred Heart Greenwich kicking off their academic years on Tuesday. Greenwich Country Day School held an orientation day Tuesday and full classes resumed Wednesday. To begin the 2022-23 school year, the Brunswick...
fox61.com
Newly-elected Cromwell mayor Allan Spotts passes away
Newly-elected mayor of Cromwell, Allan Spotts, has died, town officials say. He was considered "A dedicated member of our community."
NewsTimes
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
NewsTimes
The bank planning an office building in downtown Danbury wants a 7-year break on tax increases
DANBURY — City leaders are weighing a proposal for a seven-year break on tax increases by a bank that plans to construct its $14 million office building on downtown’s Main Street. The request by the Savings Bank of Danbury to defer increases in property taxes on a structure...
NewsTimes
A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum
DANBURY — A west side cemetery, where two famous sons of the city are buried, wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum...
NewsTimes
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
NewsTimes
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
Ridgefield won’t have marijuana dispensaries after voters overwhelmingly approve ban
RIDGEFIELD — Voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance prohibiting marijuana businesses in town, ending a debate that began last year when Connecticut opened the door to cannabis sales. Residents voted 144-43 to ban marijuana sales at Wednesday’s special town meeting, which followed the third public hearing on the issue and...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield police searching for missing man, 93, with dementia
RIDGEFIELD — Police are searching for a missing older adult with dementia. The man, identified only as “Michael,” was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Thursday on Country Club Road, according to Ridgefield police. The 93-year-old man was wearing a baseball cap, yellow sweater and green shorts, police...
NewsTimes
Vermont town wants to help people dumping human waste
BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Bags of human waste have been appearing all summer near the Winooski River in the town of Bolton and local and state officials want to help whoever is responsible. Officials suspect whoever is doing the dumping has a failed septic system. There is a program...
NewsTimes
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of amazing food establishments in the state of Connecticut. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Constitution State is known for its diverse range of options.
NewsTimes
Salisbury author to discuss new book Sept. 16
SALISBURY — Salisbury resident Bruce McEver, founder of Berkshire Global Advisors, author and poet, recently released his new book, Many Paths, “a recounting of a life well-lived,” according to a statement. Readers will learn that the author’s life has had its share of outsized successes and deep...
NewsTimes
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
