Sherman, CT

NewsTimes

Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’

DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus

GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield police searching for missing man, 93, with dementia

RIDGEFIELD — Police are searching for a missing older adult with dementia. The man, identified only as “Michael,” was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Thursday on Country Club Road, according to Ridgefield police. The 93-year-old man was wearing a baseball cap, yellow sweater and green shorts, police...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Vermont town wants to help people dumping human waste

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Bags of human waste have been appearing all summer near the Winooski River in the town of Bolton and local and state officials want to help whoever is responsible. Officials suspect whoever is doing the dumping has a failed septic system. There is a program...
BOLTON, CT
NewsTimes

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
NewsTimes

Salisbury author to discuss new book Sept. 16

SALISBURY — Salisbury resident Bruce McEver, founder of Berkshire Global Advisors, author and poet, recently released his new book, Many Paths, “a recounting of a life well-lived,” according to a statement. Readers will learn that the author’s life has had its share of outsized successes and deep...
SALISBURY, CT
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]

