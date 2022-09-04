ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Weather conditions impact contract repairs

BILLINGS, MT- Roofing companies in Billings have seen concerned residents seek their help after storms occur. "Unfortunately, storm related work is a big part of our industry," said B.J Mayhood, an employee at U.S Roofing in Billings. "Some of these people have had to replace their roofs, three, four, or...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Hardin South Project on State Secondary Highway 313 completed.

Hardin, MT-A portion of Highway 313 has been finished after two years of construction. The Hardin South Project is a roadway reconstruction plan that focused on fixing seasonal wear and tear on the highway. The Montana Department of Transportation implemented improvements like curve alignment, widening the shoulders and adding new pavement striping.
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Billings businesses encouraged to sign up for enforcement program to deter trespassing

BILLINGS – A Billings Police Department program that was once focused on downtown businesses to deter trespassing, is now available to businesses city-wide. The Billings Trespass Enforcement Program allows officers with the Billings Police Department to issue a trespass warning, court summons, or when necessary, an arrest, even if the property owner or business manager is not present.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released

The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Police investigating hit-and-run of parked car, house in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
KULR8

Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported, updated vaccines available

Billings, MT – On Wednesday, RiverStone Health will begin offering vaccinations updated to offer stronger protection against Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Omicron is the predominant type of the virus circulating in Yellowstone County and throughout the United States. The updated vaccinations will be offered at no charge...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Coroner's office identifies Saturday's motorcycle crash victim

BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
KULR8

New co-work space Rock31 opens its doors in Downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- This afternoon, Big Sky Economic Development opened the door to Rock31 in the heart of Downtown Billings. Rock31 is a community co-working space that provides resources, opportunities and access to other entrepreneurs in the Magic City. Formally a 104-year-old bank building, the newly renovated Rock31 space is...
BILLINGS, MT
