MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central. Stillwater, north central Big Horn, north central Carbon and. Yellowstone Counties through 1145 AM MDT... At 1052 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Billings West End, or 9 miles...
Hardin South Project on State Secondary Highway 313 completed.
Hardin, MT-A portion of Highway 313 has been finished after two years of construction. The Hardin South Project is a roadway reconstruction plan that focused on fixing seasonal wear and tear on the highway. The Montana Department of Transportation implemented improvements like curve alignment, widening the shoulders and adding new pavement striping.
Missoula PaddleHeads win 8th straight, to face Billings Mustangs in playoffs next week
MISSOULA — The road to the Pioneer League championship will go through Missoula next week. The defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads will play the Billings Mustangs in a best-of-3 North Division playoff series starting Monday in the Magic City. The series will shift to Missoula for Game Two on Wednesday night and Game Three, if necessary, will be played in the Garden City on Thursday night.
More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released
The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
Billings businesses encouraged to sign up for enforcement program to deter trespassing
BILLINGS – A Billings Police Department program that was once focused on downtown businesses to deter trespassing, is now available to businesses city-wide. The Billings Trespass Enforcement Program allows officers with the Billings Police Department to issue a trespass warning, court summons, or when necessary, an arrest, even if the property owner or business manager is not present.
Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported, updated vaccines available
Billings, MT – On Wednesday, RiverStone Health will begin offering vaccinations updated to offer stronger protection against Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Omicron is the predominant type of the virus circulating in Yellowstone County and throughout the United States. The updated vaccinations will be offered at no charge...
Huntley Project survives last-set challenge from Shepherd in sweep
For nearly a decade, the Huntley Project Lady Red Devils have reigned supreme in Class B volleyball. But tonight, they travel to their rival across the bridge Shepherd where the Fillies are hoping to give them a run for their money.
New co-work space Rock31 opens its doors in Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. -- This afternoon, Big Sky Economic Development opened the door to Rock31 in the heart of Downtown Billings. Rock31 is a community co-working space that provides resources, opportunities and access to other entrepreneurs in the Magic City. Formally a 104-year-old bank building, the newly renovated Rock31 space is...
Billings City Council discuss how the Public Safety Mill Levy and the Marijuana Options Tax money could possibly be spent
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday evening in Downtown Billings at City Hall, City Council members discussed how the voter-approved Mill Levy for public safety and money from the Marijuana Options Tax will be spent. City Council heard from various members of the community as well as organizations like Health by Design...
Coroner's office identifies Saturday's motorcycle crash victim
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
Police investigating hit-and-run of parked car, house in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Park City Schools asking voters to pass modified school bond; previous bond failed May 2022
PARK CITY, Mont. - Park City Schools is reaching out to voters for a second attempt this year at passing a new school bond. The previous bond failed in May 2022. Superintendent Dan Grabowska said they reduced building plans by 20% this time versus last time to make the bond more affordable for voters.
