Great Falls, MT

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL. The surface cold front has pushed through the area or will shortly. late this evening. Therefore, will let the Red Flag Warning expire. on time. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7...
'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter

MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor's race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft quickly landed...
Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
