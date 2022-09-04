Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE. NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,. 419,...
KULR8
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE. HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326,. 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335... Wind speeds are decreasing and relative humidities are increasing. Therefore the Red Flag Warning has...
KULR8
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming. Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the. Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire...
KULR8
Eagle Creek Fire in Beaver Creek area estimated to be 8,500 acres large
HAVRE, Mont. - A fire estimated to be 8,500 acres large is burning in the Beaver Creek area in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Havre. The Eagle Creek Fire is burning on private, Bureau of Land Management, State and Tribal Lands. According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
KULR8
'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter
MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
KULR8
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
Comments / 0