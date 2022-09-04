Read full article on original website
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
thetrek.co
Days 155-160 Vermont Part 1: The Vermontica Slackpack
Once we crossed the border we had about 14 miles to our meet up point with my mom. We have been so well supported by our family and friends for the entire trip. We thought that once we got into the north the love would only be from a distance, but my mom drove up to meet us again! This time she planned to spend a week with us!
WCAX
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
mountaintimes.info
Terminal patient and her doctor challenge Vermont’s aid-in-dying law
As she seeks to end her life through Vermont’s medical-aid-in-dying law, Lynda Bluestein faces one major obstacle: her zipcode. Bluestein, 75, was diagnosed last year with terminal fallopian tube cancer. She said she’d like to make use of Vermont’s Act 39, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, but the law requires the recipient to be a resident of the state. That’s a problem for Bluestein, who lives 150 miles from Vermont’s southern border in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing
Sixteen farmers are part of a pilot program seen as key to keeping staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Boston Hospital Executive Named Next UVM Health Network CEO
The University of Vermont Health Network has named its next leader. Dr. Sunil “Sunny” Eappen, an executive at the Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will take over as chief executive officer and president of Vermont's biggest health network starting in late November. He will succeed Dr. John...
VTDigger
Vermont author book release - Losing June
Vermont Author Catherine Sanders Bodnar will be having a debut Book Release & Signing Event for her recently published book - LOSING JUNE - at Phoenix Books (191 Bank Street, Burlington, Vt) . Catherine was a former travel writer for GOURMET magazine, travel writer for Food & Wine magazine, freelancer for other nationals and retired professor from two Vermont colleges with a Ph.D. in American Literature. LOSING JUNE is her first novel, based on the summer of 1959, when her family worked at Harmony Falls Lodge, Spirit Lake, Washington.
WCAX
Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging drivers to watch for the big animals crossing roadways, especially after dark and early in the morning. Officials say drivers have hit 23 moose on Vermont roads this year. Biologists...
WCAX
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Driving a car is expensive nowadays, from high sticker prices on vehicles to high gas prices at the pumps. Inflation is impacting drivers in more ways than one. That has many Vermonters relying on organizations like the Good News Garage to find them a reliable ride.
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
mainepublic.org
New program pays small landowners to let their trees grow old and make their forests more resilient to climate change
Jockey Hill Farm sits high up in the Green Mountains, in the shadow of Shrewsbury Peak. It’s at the end of a long, quiet dirt road. Tim Stout’s family has owned the 175-acre farm since the 1940s. He holds up a map, to show where we are, relative...
WCAX
Patients sue Vermont health center, claim it failed to safeguard their info
WCAX
New COVID booster vaccine available in Vermont starting Wednesday
Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage
Drier than average conditions in the state are expected to create vibrant color for leaf peeping — as long as things don’t get any drier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Weather in coming weeks could make or break Vermont’s fall foliage.
WCAX
Vermont faces bus driver shortage as school year starts
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting kids to and from school, sports and field trips safely are some of the many duties of school bus drivers who are now back in full swing moving kids around. But despite the start of the new school year, bus driver shortages persist in areas...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski resort’s guestbook documents 1951 visit from Elizabeth before she became queen
FRANCONIA, N.H. — It’s certainly safe to say Queen Elizabeth II met countless people and visited countless places during her seven decades on the throne, including what has become a bit of a legendary trip in the fall of 1951. Elizabeth, who was princess at the time, was...
Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont
Nader’s influence on Vermont can be found in the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. Nader and Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG, discuss the citizen action movement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont.
