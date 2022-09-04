Steve Bannon has a lot of haters. And on Thursday morning when he turned himself over to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, hecklers gave him a piece of their minds. “Stop hurting America,” one protester could be heard yelling at Bannon. “Stop hurting America, you greasy grifter!” Other hecklers also sounded off, as Bannon attempted to speak over the activists. “This is irony,” the ex-Trump aide said while claiming he was being “persecut[ed].” Bannon lawyer Robert Costello confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening that his client remains ready to surrender his passport as part of an expected release deal. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the hecklers. Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022 Read it at The Daily BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO