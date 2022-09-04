ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Muriel Candage
4d ago

He is a disgusting human being. He is trying to destroy this country. Hateful language, committed treason why would anyone want someone like that again is beyond me. People read your history.

Brian Beam
4d ago

America was it not doing better because he was a president he did nothing except give the rich a 3 trillion dollar tax cut and then added that to our deficit by 3 trillion cuz he did nothing to make up for those taxes that's all he did everything else he would have benefit of the Obama administration. oh yeah he did collude with Russia he did try to hustle Ukraine thought he knew everything about it pandemic I could go on at the things he really did Donald Trump was the worst president in the United States history and we're in a worse situation now because of his administration had he done the right things at the beginning of the pandemic we'd be a lot better off today but no he's Trump he knew everything nobody does pandemic like Donald Trump

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Former President Trump outlined several new points of Bullxxxx defense he has developed, regarding his stealing Classified Documents from the White House.

TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Donald Trump Jr. Over His ‘Saddest Video Yet’

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of ammunition when it came to the Trump family, who’ve been acting even more ridiculous than usual in the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.Former President Donald Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to whine about how, in addition to the highly classified documents he had allegedly absconded with, the FBI supposedly confiscated a “highly confidential medical file and history” from his country club during its search that showed he was, in his words, “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.”“Perfect physical specimen? This perfect physical specimen thing is a bold claim...
Business Insider

Donald Trump asked daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, Jared Kushner says in upcoming memoir

Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, per Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir. Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton, per the memoir, seen by The Hill. He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein's election recount, Kushner writes. Donald Trump asked his daughter...
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
OK! Magazine

Giving Him A Pass? Hillary Clinton Claims Being Faithful In Marriage Isn't 'Right For Everybody' Years After Bill's Affair

Decades after Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair, Hillary Clinton has opened up about cheating in relationships. In an upcoming episode of her new Apple TV+ series Gutsy via KNEWZ, the former Secretary of State revealed that working past infidelity in a marriage isn't feasible for everyone. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten tells Hillary of how the general public critiques her and Bill's dynamic. GIRL POWER: HILLARY CLINTON CALLS CHRISSY TEIGEN A 'NATIONAL TREASURE' ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your...
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Steve Bannon Heckled by Protesters as He Turns Himself in to Authorities

Steve Bannon has a lot of haters. And on Thursday morning when he turned himself over to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, hecklers gave him a piece of their minds. “Stop hurting America,” one protester could be heard yelling at Bannon. “Stop hurting America, you greasy grifter!” Other hecklers also sounded off, as Bannon attempted to speak over the activists. “This is irony,” the ex-Trump aide said while claiming he was being “persecut[ed].” Bannon lawyer Robert Costello confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening that his client remains ready to surrender his passport as part of an expected release deal. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the hecklers. Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022 Read it at The Daily BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
Newsweek

Newsweek

