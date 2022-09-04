ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 136

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees' Aaron Judge has historic home run lead over rest of MLB

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on pace to break Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, but he's also on a historic pace relative to the rest of the league. The New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Monday that Judge's home run total of 54...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weber
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Judge
Pinstripe Alley

Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth

It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees rained out tonight, will play Wednesday doubleheader

The weather forecast for the Bronx tonight is awful, and the Yankees did not see fit to waste anyone’s time by making them come to the ballpark and wait out a long delay. They were set to face the Twins with ace Gerrit Cole squaring off with rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, but instead, we’ll see them tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Chasing Ghosts II: Aaron Judge’s Final Month

It’s been three months and two days since I first wrote about Aaron Judge hunting 62 home runs. At the time, I knew it was a risk to talk about the chase — Judge had “just” 21 long balls at the time, a third of the way to Roger Maris’ 61, and so much baseball left to play. Judge has a history of injuries, the math was against him staying so hot, he was doomed to fall off his pace.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Espn#Wrc#New York Daily News#New York Times#Nj Advance Media
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Oswaldo Cabrera’s utility skill set provides boost for postseason appearances

Since joining the Yankees lineup, Oswaldo Cabrera has been fun for everyone to enjoy. His lively personality and embrace of the New York Yankees fanbase have helped fans through this very trying time. The postseason is on the horizon, and plenty players are looking to come back from the injured list, which means there will be odd men out. Players like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu have made their way before but don’t look like themselves, giving players like Cabrera more chance to prove themselves.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Diving deep into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive limitations

Look, I’m not here to bash Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a person. He seems like an extremely hard worker with the drive to be a productive major league player, and he doesn’t deserve the over-the-line vitriol directed at his family. What I’m doing here is questioning the Yankees’ analysis of IKF as a highly-skilled defensive shortstop. There have been several instances that make me feel like they’re doing everything they can to confirm their belief that IKF is a great defender because they made the trade for him. In other words, if this isn’t confirmation bias at its finest, then I don’t know what is.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy