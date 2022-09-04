ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Others Receiving Votes Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State...
Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Friday, September 9. Record: Boise State (0-1), New Mexico (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Boston College vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Boston College (0-1), Virginia Tech (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Texas A&M vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Texas A&M (1-0), Appalachian State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
TCU vs Tarleton Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Tarleton prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: TCU (1-0), Tarleton (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Texans put up a nice first game against Mississippi Valley State. They got off to a hot start, made a late push, and got through 29-13.
South Carolina vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

South Carolina vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: South Carolina (1-0), Arkansas (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Wake Forest (1-0), Vanderbilt (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Mississippi State vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Mississippi State (1-0), Arizona (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Notre Dame vs Marshall Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Notre Dame (0-1), Marshall (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Clemson vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Furman prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Clemson (1-0), Furman (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Kennesaw State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Cincinnati (0-1), Kennesaw State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Georgia vs Samford Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Samford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Georgia (1-0), Samford (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Syracuse vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Syracuse (1-0), UConn (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Oregon vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Eastern Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Oregon (0-1), Eastern Washington (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Northern Illinois (1-0), Tulsa (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Tennessee vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Tennessee (1-0), Pitt (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Colorado vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Colorado (0-1), Air Force (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: 2022 Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston...
Florida vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Florida (1-0), Kentucky (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
