'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Gets Final Season Ahead of ‘Testaments’ Spinoff
Good news for The Handmaid’s Tale fans: The Emmy-winning show has been renewed for a sixth and final season ahead of a new spinoff series. The news of season six, announced by The Hollywood Reporter, comes a week before the show’s season five debut, on Sept. 14. “It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bruce Miller told the publication. The spinoff, meanwhile, set to air on Hulu, continues the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s tale, called The Testaments, and will still center within the Gilead universe. “I’ve been thinking about the end of this story since I read The Handmaid’s Tale the first time. It’s one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end,” Miller said. It is unclear if Handmaid’s star, Elisabeth Moss, will star in The Testaments, though her character, June Osborne, “is a part of” the story “but not central,” said Miller.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
