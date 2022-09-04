ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

On this day in 1960: JFK lands in metro Detroit ahead of Labor Day parade

By Ken Coleman
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu8pA_0hhgOmTv00

U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) in Detroit on Labor Day in 1960 | Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University, Tony Spina Collection

On Sept. 4, 1960, U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) arrived in metro Detroit to participate in the city’s annual Labor Day that was held the following day.

After his flight arrived at Metro Airport in Romulus, he was greeted by Democratic Gov. G. Mennen “Soapy” Williams.

“… Tonight we are in Detroit. We did not make that trip for pleasure,” said Kennedy. “We made it because we believe it is vitally important that the Democratic Party win this election. This country cannot afford, nor can the whole free world afford, four more years of a do-nothing Republican leadership.”

On Sept. 5, Kennedy appeared in downtown Detroit at the Labor Day parade and addressed thousands during a rally held at Cadillac Square.

In November 1960, Kennedy narrowly defeated GOP Vice President Richard Nixon by two percentage points, carrying Michigan and winning its 20 electoral votes. Kennedy’s overall national margin of victory was even smaller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnjOA_0hhgOmTv00

U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) in Detroit on Labor Day in 1960 | Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University, Tony Spina Collection

Michigan Black voters helped to play key role in Kennedy win

Both Kennedy and Nixon made a strong play for Michigan’s Black vote. At that time, African Americans were active members of both parties.

Detroit’s Black population doubled between 1940 and 1950 and African Americans were demonstrating their collective political muscle by the 1950s and were winning more elections.

Michigan’s first Black state House member was Wiilliam Ferguson who was elected in 1892 as a Republican. The state’s first Black senator was Detroit attorney Charles Roxborough, a Republican who was elected in 1930. Charles Diggs Sr., a Democrat, was first elected to the state House in 1936.

Charline White of Detroit became the first Black woman elected to the state House in 1950. Cora Mae Brown of Detroit became the first Black woman elected to the state Senate in 1952.

In addition, Democrat Charles Diggs Jr. became Michigan’s first Black U.S. House member in 1955. William Patrick Jr., another Democrat, became Detroit’s first African American common council member since Samuel Watson was elected in the 1880s.

Some Detroiters point to a little known June 1960 private meeting that pushed Kennedy over the top with the growing African American demographic in Michigan and throughout the Midwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyLMZ_0hhgOmTv00

A group of Detroit Black Democratic leaders that included UAW official Horace Sheffield Jr., business owner Forrest Green, longtime Democratic stalwart Joseph Coles and Detroit Common Council member William Patrick Jr. met with Kennedy at his home. The event was set up by Williams, Michigan’s popular governor.

Kennedy flew the party on a private plane, according to Saul Green, Forrest’s son and future U.S. attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District.

“[Kennedy] had an opportunity to gather these respected Black thought leaders to help make his case [for the presidency],” recalled Green, who was a 12-year-old Tappan Junior High student at the time.

There, they urged the Massachusetts U.S senator to adopt a stronger civil rights platform.The Rev. Horace Sheffield III said his father made the case

“What are you going to do for Black folks?” said Sheffield III about the question that his father likely had for Kennedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CPDD_0hhgOmTv00

Gov. G. Mennen “Soapy” Williams, U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), and Lt. Gov. John Swainson in Detroit on Labor Day. 1960 | Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University, Tony Spina Collection

Ultimately, Kennedy won the Democratic nomination three weeks later at the party’s convention held in Los Angeles. And in November, he did well with Black voters in states like Michigan and Illinois.

Williams, who was white and a progressive, became Kennedy’s assistant secretary of state for African affairs. Kennedy also tapped several Detroit African Americans to serve in his administration such as lawyers Hobart Taylor Jr. and Kermit Bailer. He also appointed Wade McCree to a federal judgeship.

Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 in Dallas.

In 1964, a public meeting place only 500 feet from where he spoke in Detroit on Labor Day 1960, was dedicated as Kennedy Square. Several Michigan public schools are named after John F. Kennedy.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post On this day in 1960: JFK lands in metro Detroit ahead of Labor Day parade appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Advance

African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit

Charles Diggs Jr. became the first African American to serve on Capitol Hill in Michigan. He was first elected in 1954.  Since then, at least one African American has represented in Congress a portion of Detroit — the largest majority-Black city in the nation — with civil rights leaders becoming a powerful force in the […] The post African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Jocelyn Benson wrote the book on secretaries of state. She never saw this moment coming.

During her 2018 campaign for secretary of state, it was frequently pointed out in stump speeches that Democrat Jocelyn Benson “literally wrote the book about being a secretary of state.” Benson’s book, “State Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process,” was published in 2010 and elevated her as one of the foremost experts on […] The post Jocelyn Benson wrote the book on secretaries of state. She never saw this moment coming. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers

New polling indicates that majorities of Michigan voters not only support the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings but also are less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes their efforts at investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The Defend Democracy Project poll indicated that 82% of Michiganders are […] The post Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
State
Illinois State
City
Romulus, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Michigan Advance

GOP AG candidate DePerno admits accessing tabulators after 2020 election

The man expected to be the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, who also is facing potential felony charges of illegally accessing election equipment, openly bragged about gaining access to a voting tabulator after the 2020 election. That’s according to a Detroit News review of podcast interviews Matt DePerno did in spring 2021. DePerno, who […] The post GOP AG candidate DePerno admits accessing tabulators after 2020 election  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
William Patrick Jr.
Person
Richard Nixon
Michigan Advance

In blow to state, Nessel’s 2019 suit to shut down Line 5 to remain in federal court

A federal judge on Thursday denied Attorney General Dana Nessel’s motion to remand her 2019 lawsuit against Enbridge back to state court where it originated, presenting a significant setback in the state’s efforts to shut down the aging Line 5 pipeline that transports oil under the Straits of Mackinac. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, after Neff ruled […] The post In blow to state, Nessel’s 2019 suit to shut down Line 5 to remain in federal court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
Michigan Advance

Bernstein says Michigan Supreme Court will decide abortion, 2024 election

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein highlighted the importance of elections to the court he serves on Sunday, making the case that it will have the final say on abortion rights in Michigan and, potentially, on how the 2024 election is conducted. Bernstein’s remarks were made during the Michigan Democratic Party’s nominating convention, as he […] The post Bernstein says Michigan Supreme Court will decide abortion, 2024 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Labor Day#Downtown Detroit#Wayne State University#Tony Spina Collection#Democratic#The Democratic Party#Republican#Gop#Michigan Black
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Travel Maven

This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger

Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Michigan Advance

Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals

At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of State Canvassers twice deadlocked on partisan 2-2 votes, thereby refusing to place either the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) or Promote The Vote (PTV) proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is just the latest example of a Michigan Republican Party that no longer supports democracy. […] The post Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Cops Want to Know How on Earth a Dominion Voting Machine Ended Up on eBay

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that she is working with police to figure out how a stolen voter assist machine ended up on eBay, where it was auctioned off for $1,200. The machine, used to aid voters who need help to fill out their ballot, went missing from Colfax Township in Wexford County around the time of the contentious 2020 election. The machine was dropped off at a Goodwill store and was bought by Uber driver Ean Hutchison for $7.99. He said the machine’s little “Dominion Voting” label piqued his interest. He listed it on eBay with the title, “Dominion ImageCast X voting machine from Michigan, own a piece of history. This voting machine was one of thousands used in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.” Elections systems expert, Harri Hursti, told CNN he bought it for $1,200 then notified authorities. It’s not clear how the machine, which should have been under lock and key, ended up at a Goodwill.Read it at CNN
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Abortion rights group wants changes to the 100-word summary of its proposal on the ballot

The Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) campaign is taking issue with the proposed summary of its constitutional amendment that would appear on the ballot Nov. 8.  Last week, Director of Elections Jonathan Brater drafted proposed language for the 100-word summary that says the proposal would “invalidate all state laws that conflict with this amendment.” RFFA […] The post Abortion rights group wants changes to the 100-word summary of its proposal on the ballot appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

SE Michigan residents blast utility rate hike proposal during Detroit public hearing

For Qiana Davis, it’s a struggle to keep lights and gas on at her Virginia Park home in Detroit.  “The [DTE] rates are untenable for anybody,” she said on Monday. “I don’t care how much you’re making. It’s just not feasible for anybody. Most people are living check to check.”  Davis told her story during […] The post SE Michigan residents blast utility rate hike proposal during Detroit public hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy