Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
L'Observateur

Man sentenced for operating drug ring in EBR and Ascension parishes

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, age 28, of Houston, Texas was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery

It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. open new building in Albany

Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. has a new home, still in Albany, but now in a new building right near Albany Town Hall. Owner and attorney Leslie Bankston was on hand to cut the ribbon at the official opening Aug. 19, along with public officials, chamber Ambassadors, and family and friends.
ALBANY, LA
brproud.com

BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting off Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge police say

A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of North Harco and Windsor drives, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner's office was responding to the scene in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Around 8:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA

