Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
Teens from youth facilities statewide may end up at Angola unit, Louisiana official says
Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said in July that only...
More turmoil at board for Louisiana security guards: Executive faces drug, gun charges
The head of the state agency that regulates private security companies was arrested on drug and weapons charges, and the board that oversees it will meet Thursday and consider whether to fire her. The board fired her predecessor last year amid complaints of financial and sexual misconduct. “It’s unfortunate what’s...
Metro Council launches investigation of CATS board with aim of removing commissioners
The investigation that could lead to the removal of the commissioners who oversee Baton Rouge and Baker's bus system formally began Wednesday with the first meeting of a special Metro Council committee. The committee, which was formed in July after a series of public scandals at the Capital Area Transit...
Man sentenced for operating drug ring in EBR and Ascension parishes
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, age 28, of Houston, Texas was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
4 Children Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Winbourne Ave at [..]
Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery
It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. open new building in Albany
Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. has a new home, still in Albany, but now in a new building right near Albany Town Hall. Owner and attorney Leslie Bankston was on hand to cut the ribbon at the official opening Aug. 19, along with public officials, chamber Ambassadors, and family and friends.
BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
La. 74, key route between Gonzales and Dutchtown, to close for nearly a month; here's why
An important highway linking Gonzales and Dutchtown in Ascension Parish will close completely on one end for four weeks later this month, state highway officials said. Both lanes of La. 74 near Airline Highway just north of Gonzales will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, highway officials said in a statement Thursday.
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
1 dead in shooting off Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge police say
A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of North Harco and Windsor drives, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner's office was responding to the scene in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Around 8:30...
Man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking heroin from Texas to Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Houston man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs from Texas to Baton Rouge. On June 23, a jury found Mosquera-Castro guilty for his role in distribution ring obtaining heroin from Houston and operating in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
FedEx contractors ‘no longer providing service’ after video of fight is widely circulated
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online video of an apparent fight involving FedEx contractors is gaining traction on social media. In response, a FedEx official announced some of the men involved are no longer providing services for the company. Video of the fight was shared to social media. It...
