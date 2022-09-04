Read full article on original website
No. 2 UNC Women’s Soccer Takes Dominant Win Over No. 3 Duke
The UNC women’s soccer team controlled its match with Duke from start to finish Thursday night, using two second-half goals to pull away with a 3-0 win against the Blue Devils. The win avenged a 1-0 defeat to Duke at Dorrance Field last season. Carolina completely dictated play for...
Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke
Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
UNC Football at Georgia State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will play its second consecutive road game at a Sun Belt opponent this weekend, traveling down to Atlanta to play Georgia State. The Tar Heels handled the Panthers last season in Kenan Stadium, defeating the visitors 59-17. Carolina is looking to begin the season 3-0 for the second time in the last three years.
Chansky’s Notebook: Not Even Close
Yep, it sure looks like Devin Leary is ACC Player of the Year. I shook my head after the 2022 preseason All-ACC team came out with N.C. State’s Leary tabbed as the conference player of the year. After the first week, he is among the worst QBs in the league.
Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game
Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
UNC Football Player Don Chapman Arrested in Chatham County
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and suicide. Don Chapman, a senior defensive back on the UNC football team, was arrested in Chatham County Wednesday night, according to reports. Inside Carolina reported the news of Chapman’s charges on Thursday afternoon, citing confirmation by the Chatham County clerk...
‘Live Action With Carolina Basketball’ Scheduled for September 30
Carolina basketball’s annual preseason celebration is coming back for another year, and it’s doing so under a new name. “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” will take place in the Dean Smith Center at 7:30 p.m. on September 30. The name is a callback to men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis’ on-court interview during the national championship against Kansas, when he told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, “It’s live action out there!”
The 5:00 News – Football Arrest, Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan, and More.
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including the complicated circumstance surrounding UNC football player Don Chapman’s domestic violence arrest, Duke Energy’s carbon plan, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
This Just In: Thank You, Duke
This Just In – Next Tuesday, September 13, is World Sepsis Awareness Day. For me, the first week of September – every September from now on – is a sepsis awareness reminder. But every day is “Awareness Day” at my house. Three years ago this...
Weekend Around the Hill: September 9 – September 11
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 8 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back and kicking off this Thursday, September 8th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature rap artist Godric, experimental folk band Magic Tuber String Band, and dance and electronic artist VSPRTN. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
Talking Books: Tracks Music Series
Music is the prompt this week, as Susan and Aaron look forward to the Tracks Music Series, starting Thursday in downtown Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill: Carbon Emissions, Live Music, and Franklin Paving
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 8th. She discussed testifying about the town’s position on Duke Energy’s carbon plan, The Tracks Music Series, the end of the Franklin Street repave, and more. Podcast: Play in new window |...
Frances Shetley Reflects on Her Impact on Carrboro
Sitting in her large yard on Hillsborough street in Carrboro on a sunny summer morning in late August, Frances Lloyd Shetley was showing off her fern garden. “This is a tassel fern, here,” she said, pointing to a large, potted fern on the patio. “And I have a great big one over here that I look at most every day that I enjoy.”
Local Government Meetings: September 6-9
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we enter the first full week of September, more...
