ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

No. 2 UNC Women’s Soccer Takes Dominant Win Over No. 3 Duke

The UNC women’s soccer team controlled its match with Duke from start to finish Thursday night, using two second-half goals to pull away with a 3-0 win against the Blue Devils. The win avenged a 1-0 defeat to Duke at Dorrance Field last season. Carolina completely dictated play for...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke

Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Not Even Close

Yep, it sure looks like Devin Leary is ACC Player of the Year. I shook my head after the 2022 preseason All-ACC team came out with N.C. State’s Leary tabbed as the conference player of the year. After the first week, he is among the worst QBs in the league.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
chapelboro.com

Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
BOONE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Player Don Chapman Arrested in Chatham County

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and suicide. Don Chapman, a senior defensive back on the UNC football team, was arrested in Chatham County Wednesday night, according to reports. Inside Carolina reported the news of Chapman’s charges on Thursday afternoon, citing confirmation by the Chatham County clerk...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Live Action With Carolina Basketball’ Scheduled for September 30

Carolina basketball’s annual preseason celebration is coming back for another year, and it’s doing so under a new name. “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” will take place in the Dean Smith Center at 7:30 p.m. on September 30. The name is a callback to men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis’ on-court interview during the national championship against Kansas, when he told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, “It’s live action out there!”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Volleyball#Notre Dame#Wildcats
chapelboro.com

This Just In: Thank You, Duke

This Just In – Next Tuesday, September 13, is World Sepsis Awareness Day. For me, the first week of September – every September from now on – is a sepsis awareness reminder. But every day is “Awareness Day” at my house. Three years ago this...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around the Hill: September 9 – September 11

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 8 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back and kicking off this Thursday, September 8th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature rap artist Godric, experimental folk band Magic Tuber String Band, and dance and electronic artist VSPRTN. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill: Carbon Emissions, Live Music, and Franklin Paving

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 8th. She discussed testifying about the town’s position on Duke Energy’s carbon plan, The Tracks Music Series, the end of the Franklin Street repave, and more. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Journalism
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
chapelboro.com

Frances Shetley Reflects on Her Impact on Carrboro

Sitting in her large yard on Hillsborough street in Carrboro on a sunny summer morning in late August, Frances Lloyd Shetley was showing off her fern garden. “This is a tassel fern, here,” she said, pointing to a large, potted fern on the patio. “And I have a great big one over here that I look at most every day that I enjoy.”
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: September 6-9

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we enter the first full week of September, more...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy