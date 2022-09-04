Read full article on original website
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century
Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
Convenience store graffiti masterpiece pops up in Bridge City: Jay and Silent Bob are back
Who knew a boarded-up convenience store in Bridge City could be the Louvre?. A graffiti artist recently stenciled portraits of two iconic characters from the cult movie “Clerks” on the plywood protecting the windows of a derelict store at 1020 Westwego Ave. "Clerks" centered on the stalled lives...
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish presents Crystal Elephant awards
The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish awarded its Crystal Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award to Boysie Bollinger and Joe Canizaro during a recent gala at Metairie Country Club. The patron party was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who was the guest speaker for the event. Proceeds from the event...
Plans for hotel in former Whitney Bank building delayed as developer looks for new partners
It’s been three years since Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold and his partner Lenny Lemoine acquired the 111-year-old Whitney National Bank building in the Central Business District with plans of redeveloping the historic structure into a mixed-use development anchored by a high-end, boutique hotel. But the pandemic's effect on...
Ian McNulty: An Uptown mansion for a one-meal staycation, etouffee dumplings, porch drinks
You don’t forget a dish like shrimp étouffée dumplings. I don’t anyway. I first tried them at Restaurant August, in one of the finely appointed dining rooms, under a chandelier, when Todd Pulsinelli was chef. The last time I had them was under an oak limb...
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor
When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
New Orleans hires consultant to turn around police force, offers $30k incentives for recruits
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday announced an $80 million salary and benefit plan to lure fresh New Orleans Police Department recruits and keep current cops, a redeployment to tackle alarming 911 response times and the arrival of a former leader of the NYPD to help Superintendent Shaun Ferguson turn around the city’s struggling police force.
LaToya Cantrell says she won't repay New Orleans for first-class flights, WVUE reports
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she does not plan to reimburse the city roughly $29,000 she has charged this year to upgrade her airline tickets on official trips from coach to business or first class, despite a policy that requires municipal employees to buy the lowest airfare available, according to WVUE television.
Garbage hauler Richard's Disposal hits back at City Hall over rising customer complaints
Richard’s Disposal, one of New Orleans' two primary garbage haulers, is hitting back against public comments from the city's sanitation director that detailed rising customer complaints in the company's service area, accusing him of making “demonstrably false” statements about its recent performance. In a three-page, strongly worded...
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
Our Views: We've got a first-class mayor, on the taxpayers' dime
In tough times, we’ve got a first-class mayor — or business-class mayor, anyway. And with crime out of control in the city of New Orleans and the economic situation dicey for families here, we imagine that LaToya Cantrell enjoys a good upgrade when she travels. Especially and frequently, in defiance of simple and clear-cut rules to the contrary, on her taxpayers’ dime.
It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell
The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
Our Views: As mayor, Moon Landrieu had the courage to do what was hard, but right
Moon Landrieu, who died Monday at age 92, will be remembered for many things in the city he led from 1970-1978; the development of a thriving downtown around the domed stadium he championed; investment in tourism infrastructure in the French Quarter, where a riverfront promenade bears his name; the political dynasty that he and his wife Verna nurtured; and a personality so large that he'd later admit that, perhaps, he could have governed with more humility.
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
