Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century

Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for curbside recycling: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
Our Views: We've got a first-class mayor, on the taxpayers' dime

In tough times, we’ve got a first-class mayor — or business-class mayor, anyway. And with crime out of control in the city of New Orleans and the economic situation dicey for families here, we imagine that LaToya Cantrell enjoys a good upgrade when she travels. Especially and frequently, in defiance of simple and clear-cut rules to the contrary, on her taxpayers’ dime.
It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell

The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
Our Views: As mayor, Moon Landrieu had the courage to do what was hard, but right

Moon Landrieu, who died Monday at age 92, will be remembered for many things in the city he led from 1970-1978; the development of a thriving downtown around the domed stadium he championed; investment in tourism infrastructure in the French Quarter, where a riverfront promenade bears his name; the political dynasty that he and his wife Verna nurtured; and a personality so large that he'd later admit that, perhaps, he could have governed with more humility.
