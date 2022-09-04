Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler.
Truck runs off road into Bayou Teche, leaving one dead
A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.
NOLA.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Jeanerette man turns grief over siblings death into impassioned safe-driving plea
While holidays are mostly about celebrating, they are also one of the most dangerous days on roadways
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
NOLA.com
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
NOLA.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
brproud.com
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
brproud.com
One injured in early morning crash on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on I-10 East. The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to the College Dr. exit around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Upon arrival, a damaged truck was seen near...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years
Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
