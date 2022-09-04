ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Camp#Volunteers#Summer Camp#Baton Rouge General#Burn Camp
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in early morning crash on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on I-10 East. The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to the College Dr. exit around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Upon arrival, a damaged truck was seen near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years

Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
FOLSOM, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy