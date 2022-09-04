Read full article on original website
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
'Historical perspective' is huge for LSU's Brian Kelly as he prepares his team to face Southern
Not even a tough one-point loss to Florida State could dampen Brian Kelly’s enthusiasm this week about LSU’s first-ever game against an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) school Saturday night. During his Tuesday news conference, he talked about the significance of the game with Southern, how rare...
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly jabs reporter for tardiness, reporter jabs back: ‘Maybe if you win I’d be on time’
The rough start for Brian Kelly as coach of the LSU Tigers football program continued today after getting zinged by
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
LSU coach Brian Kelly talked to Kayshon Boutte after frustrating performance against FSU
Much was made on social media of All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte removing any mention of LSU from his Instagram account after the Tigers’ loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Some immediately thought that might mean Boutte is thinking about entering the transfer portal, which isn’t possible at...
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
LSU coach Brian Kelly says the team is 'crushed,' by Maason Smith injury, now it's next man up
LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday that sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will be out for the remainder of the season with a left ACL tear. Smith appeared injured after celebrating a play during the first defensive drive against Florida State on Sunday. He was seen using crutches on the sideline for the remainder of the game.
Scott Rabalais: LSU, Brian Kelly getting ridiculed right now. There's only one way to change that.
The sports world is certainly getting its kicks kicking LSU football while it’s down. Since Sunday night’s mistake-filled 24-23 loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, the social media posts with their snarky shade about new coach Brian Kelly’s dance moves and his alleged attempt at a Southern accent when he arrived in December have been running hot and heavy.
SU Football Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks on upcoming matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern University Football Head Coach Eric Dooley held a news conference at...
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
Missing Baton Rouge woman found
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
