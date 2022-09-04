ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU, Brian Kelly getting ridiculed right now. There's only one way to change that.

The sports world is certainly getting its kicks kicking LSU football while it’s down. Since Sunday night’s mistake-filled 24-23 loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, the social media posts with their snarky shade about new coach Brian Kelly’s dance moves and his alleged attempt at a Southern accent when he arrived in December have been running hot and heavy.
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
WAFB

Missing Baton Rouge woman found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
