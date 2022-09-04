Read full article on original website
Lanny Keller: Legislators are quick to blame as underfunded agencies fail
In the Army, a general once told me, when something very bad happens on a base, you sack the commanding officer and then send in a team to figure out what really went wrong. John Bel Edwards made captain in the 82nd Airborne, but he’s not as cynical as the generals. He doesn’t want to sack his company’s officers before he knows what really went wrong.
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
Gov. John Bel Edwards backs child protection agency head despite calls to clean house
Despite calls to clean house at the beleaguered state agency in charge of looking after vulnerable children, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he supports the efforts being made by the head of the Department of Children and Family Services to address a series of missteps that include the deaths of some children.
Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.
If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
Fire erupts over Lake Lery after loose barge hits pipeline in St. Bernard Parish
Fire erupted over Lake Lery in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday after a barge broke loose and struck a natural gas pipeline, said Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Courreges said the underwater pipeline in question is a federal interstate line under the jurisdiction of the...
Busted, then ousted: Security guard oversight board quickly fires agency head after drug arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the agency's executive secretary after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The board voted to fire Bridgette Hull after a 20-minute executive session to discuss her future. “It’s an unfortunate...
In Louisiana's child welfare system, Senate testimony reveals 'every day is excruciating'
Crippling staff shortages, toxic work environments and escalating caseloads are causing an exodus of Louisiana’s child welfare workers, and Louisiana legislators said Tuesday that they are not convinced the agency is doing enough to right itself. The Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee called an oversight hearing Tuesday to press...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
St. Tammany property transfers, Aug. 9-15, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA OAKS SUBDIVISION, LOT 7B1: $286,520, HMM Development LLC to Jason F. Sykes and Olivia Sykes. HIGH ST. 232: $350,000, Frank E. Consentino to Carey L. Meredith Jr. LA. 59 72419: $650,000, Abita Longbranch LLC to Airware Data Analytics LLC. LA. 59 72419: $360,000, James D. Eaker and Celia S....
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
More turmoil at board for Louisiana security guards: Executive faces drug, gun charges
The head of the state agency that regulates private security companies was arrested on drug and weapons charges, and the board that oversees it will meet Thursday and consider whether to fire her. The board fired her predecessor last year amid complaints of financial and sexual misconduct. “It’s unfortunate what’s...
Stat leaders, standings through Week 1 for St. Tammany Parish football teams
District 6-5A Team | Dist. | Overall. NOTE: Asterisk represents games worth of stats, not necessarily how many games a player or team has played. Some statistics taken from St. Tammany Farmer reports. To report missing stats, please email jhalm@sttammanyfarmer.net. Statistics only listed for players of teams from St. Tammany...
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
