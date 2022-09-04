In the Army, a general once told me, when something very bad happens on a base, you sack the commanding officer and then send in a team to figure out what really went wrong. John Bel Edwards made captain in the 82nd Airborne, but he’s not as cynical as the generals. He doesn’t want to sack his company’s officers before he knows what really went wrong.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO