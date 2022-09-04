ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Lanny Keller: Legislators are quick to blame as underfunded agencies fail

In the Army, a general once told me, when something very bad happens on a base, you sack the commanding officer and then send in a team to figure out what really went wrong. John Bel Edwards made captain in the 82nd Airborne, but he’s not as cynical as the generals. He doesn’t want to sack his company’s officers before he knows what really went wrong.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Saving Louisiana's coast may require more digging in the deep sea. Here's why.

If Louisiana wants its expensive coastal restoration projects to last longer and cost less over time, it should seek out a higher quality building material: deep sea sand. That’s the recommendation of a new study that found that the initial higher cost of digging up and transporting sand from the Gulf of Mexico’s Outer Continental Shelf is a better longer-term choice than using the finer, lighter sediment in the Mississippi River and along the coast.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Rates#Insurance Premiums#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#The Times Picayune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA

Comments / 0

Community Policy