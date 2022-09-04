Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Related
Register Citizen
More than 1,000 power outages remain as rain soaks parts of CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted flash flood warnings in Connecticut, but hundreds of power outages remain after storms knocked down trees and branches in parts of the state. While flash floods are no longer an immediate threat to...
Register Citizen
Dozens still without power in CT after storms
Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
Register Citizen
CT drought persists despite heavy rainfall. Here’s why
The burst of wet weather that dropped upwards of 5 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week is unlikely to spell the end of the severe drought impacting the region, experts say, due to both the suddenness of the storm and the months-long stretch of parched weather. The...
Register Citizen
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
Register Citizen
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Register Citizen
CT commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 at Westport memorial site
WESTPORT — Officials, first responders, families and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday evening to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. “I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor your family members,”...
Register Citizen
Rideshare drivers rally in New Haven for minimum wage, workplace protections, benefits
NEW HAVEN — Drivers never come first. “Connecticut drivers are suffering,” Carlos Gomez said in Spanish through a translator. “We all use Uber, and it’s very convenient for all of us, but the drivers are the ones that pay the consequences.”. As most rideshare drivers are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Driver in 2011 Ansonia homicide extradited from Hawaii
ANSONIA — More than a decade after the killing of 25-year-old Isaia “Ike” Hernandez at a Wakelee Avenue convenience store, the man police said drove two other suspects to the scene has been charged in connection with the homicide. Andrew Spino, 34, was extradited to Connecticut from...
Comments / 0