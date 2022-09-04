ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tresa Crutchfield
4d ago

praying for her safe return 🙏🙏 but I do feel like she had been watched & that someone told them the when & where. No one should be jogging at 4:30am alone in Memphis no matter if it's a male, female or race but especially NOT a female!!

Laketa Rice
4d ago

Did someone pay them to do this? Just doesn't seem random. It's going to come out. Just wait.

Andrew Branch
4d ago

it's amazing how they go above and beyond to locate a person with explosive results ,but there are so many other cold ,missing and death that has been unsolved in Memphis, TN,,I do hope that this individual is found and returned safely but what about the other families out here that still remain in the dark about their love ones,,maybe they just don't have the right skin texture of the ones who is still out here wondering if they will ever get the speediest results as some,,it's not a white or black scenario but it seems they do get the most results from the black families out here who would like to get some type of closure than ,,it's a cold case

actionnews5.com

Suspect makes third court appearance for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher is in court for the third time this week. Cleotha Henderson faced a judge Thursday regarding the numerous charges against him in this case. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Target kidnapping suspect arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two suspects who police say kidnapped a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot last week was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning. On Aug. 31, Memphis police responded to a robbery on Highway 64 in which the victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

‘Catch-and-Release’ Must End, Says Councilman

City councilman Frank Colvett, Jr. is asking why the man responsible for Wednesday’s shooting rampage was on Memphis streets last night. Ezekiel D. Kelly, 19, is in custody after he killed 4 people and injured 3 others while he live-streamed it on Facebook. In 2021, Kelly was sent to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
WREG

Man dead after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East at 4:35 p.m. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time. If […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BULLETIN: Memphis Man Shooting People Live on Facebook

DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police say a gunman is shooting people live on Facebook and they are warning citizens to be on the lookout. The suspect is in a blue or silver sedan possibly an Infiniti or Nissan. He is armed and dangerous. Law enforcement is telling “everyone in the area...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
MEMPHIS, TN
#Kidnapping#Memphis Police#Police Dept#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
WREG

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens critical after Macon Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a shooting early Tuesday on Macon Road near Gaisman Park, the Memphis Fire Department said. Police could be seen in the early morning hours focusing on a car with windows shot out. It appears two cars crashed. Memphis Police said that two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

GRAPHIC: Video Shows Memphis Gunman Targeting Victims

Ezekiel Kelly, the Memphis shooting spree suspect who has been arrested, live-streamed his violent rampage from his own social media account. The video shows just how random his attacks were as he targeted random businesses and citizens in Memphis. WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND VIDEO.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
