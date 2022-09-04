MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher is in court for the third time this week. Cleotha Henderson faced a judge Thursday regarding the numerous charges against him in this case. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO