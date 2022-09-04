ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flatlandkc.org

Emerging KC Food Star Sustains Legacy of Italian Gardens

As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant at 12th and Baltimore. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with the staff...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'

The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Restaurants
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
City
Kansas City, KS
kcur.org

These Kansas City musicians are just making it up as they go along — but that's the plan

This story was first published in Classical KC's "Take Note" newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox the first Wednesday of every month. There’s nothing more pure and unfettered than improvisation, from a child’s first babblings to the wild strains of Kansas City's Charlie “Bird” Parker, a legendary jazz innovator during the 1940s and ‘50s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Louise
100.9 The Eagle

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Street Food#Food Hall#Pizzerias#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Italian#Parlor To Italian Gardens#Parlor S East Crossroads#Sicilian
The Kansas City Beacon

‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day

Three days before Labor Day, the holiday honoring American workers, employees at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood walked off the job in the middle of the lunch hour.  The four shift workers walked into the embrace of dozens of protesters clad in bright red shirts reading Stand Up KC. The […] The post ‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCTV 5

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy