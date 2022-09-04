Read full article on original website
Emerging KC Food Star Sustains Legacy of Italian Gardens
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant at 12th and Baltimore. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with the staff...
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Tascio, New York-style pizzeria, to open this month in south Overland Park
New York-style pizza joint Pizza Tascio, which is based in North Kansas City, plans to open its new south Overland Park franchise by mid-September, according to company officials. What’s happening: Over the weekend, the company took to Facebook to announce its new Overland Park location at 6705 W. 119th Street...
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'
The Bryant Building, downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bryant Building is a skyscraper with 26 stories. It was used as an office building near 11th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. On September 27, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also known as 1102 Grand now.
kcur.org
These Kansas City musicians are just making it up as they go along — but that's the plan
This story was first published in Classical KC's "Take Note" newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox the first Wednesday of every month. There’s nothing more pure and unfettered than improvisation, from a child’s first babblings to the wild strains of Kansas City's Charlie “Bird” Parker, a legendary jazz innovator during the 1940s and ‘50s.
bluevalleypost.com
Crack Shack and Via 313 pizza to build on former Macaroni Grill site in Overland Park
Fried chicken chain The Crack Shack and Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 are eyeing an early 2023 opening for a new multi-tenant restaurant building in Overland Park. Where exactly: The two restaurants are co-locating together in one building that will be constructed at 9292 Metcalf Ave. in the Regency Park Shopping Center.
Best weekly grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores
Kansas City shoppers can save smart by shopping these weekly grocery deals at Aldi, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, and Sprouts.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ stop in Kansas City moving to T-Mobile Center
Comedian Kevin Hart announced his "Reality Check" tour stop in Kansas City is changing dates and locations.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day
Three days before Labor Day, the holiday honoring American workers, employees at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood walked off the job in the middle of the lunch hour. The four shift workers walked into the embrace of dozens of protesters clad in bright red shirts reading Stand Up KC. The […] The post ‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day appeared first on The Beacon.
kcur.org
Full Circle aims to help Kansas City's drug-addicted young people get sober
Max Muller, who works as a coordinator with Full Circle, calls his organization a "12-step based enthusiastic recovery program." "We're very comparable to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), just kind of designed for youth," says Muller. He defines Full Circle not as a treatment center, but rather as a space for peer...
KCTV 5
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due in part to Black Restaurant Week. It’s a time when many Black-owned restaurants get some extra exposure. “Last year was good, but this year is a little better....
New food comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new game day food options inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022-23 NFL season.
KMBC.com
Kevin Hart cancels Kauffman Center shows due to high demand, moves to one night at T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
KCTV 5
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
KC Current announces groundbreaking for new riverfront stadium
A groundbreaking for the Kansas City Current’s new stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park has been scheduled for Oct. 6, the NWSL club announced Tuesday.
LJWORLD
The Salvation Army plans to move service center to 23rd Street in October; working on deal to sell downtown property
The Salvation Army is moving its feeding and assistance center from its longtime home in downtown Lawrence to a larger location on 23rd Street, creating the possibility that the nonprofit will start providing more social services. The move also creates the possibility that The Salvation Army’s current location — at...
