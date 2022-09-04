Read full article on original website
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Register Citizen
Avelo offers $69 Tweed New Haven-Orlando fares to mark 100,000-passenger milestone
NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines just passed the 100,000 passengers mark in its service between Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport and is celebrating with discounted fares of $69 each way, Avelo officials said Thursday. “This week’s milestone represents something far bigger than carrying 100,000 customers...
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Register Citizen
CT commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 at Westport memorial site
WESTPORT — Officials, first responders, families and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday evening to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. “I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor your family members,”...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
Register Citizen
New Norwalk program recycles nearly 10,000 pounds of clothes and fabrics since April
NORWALK — In the nearly six months since a free textile recycling program was added to the city’s environmental efforts, more than 9,500 pounds of recycled material was collected. The textile and clothing recycling program, Helpsy, began in Norwalk at the end of April, with the first collection...
Register Citizen
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing
The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
Register Citizen
At Darien designer fashion show, sustainability is on trend
DARIEN - Sustainability meets fashion thanks to an “unknown” town treasure. The Darien Community Association is hosting a sustainable designer fashion show Sept. 14 to promote eco-friendly shopping. All of the outfits will be pulled directly from the DCA Thrift Shop, showcasing a mix of classic brands such...
1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507, Ossining, NY 10562 - $400,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507 in Ossining is listed at $400,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
1461 Route 22, Wingdale, NY 12594 - $639,000
WINGDALE, N.Y. — A property at 1461 Route 22 in Wingdale is listed at $639,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B, Somers, NY 10589 - $472,000
SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B in Somers is listed at $472,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Register Citizen
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
81 W Garden Road, Larchmont, NY 10538 - $915,000
LARCHMONT, N.Y. — A property at 81 W Garden Road in Larchmont is listed at $915,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
640 Pelham Road Unit: 2g, New Rochelle, NY 10805 - $229,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 640 Pelham Road Unit: 2g in New Rochelle is listed at $229,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
