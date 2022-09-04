ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Avelo offers $69 Tweed New Haven-Orlando fares to mark 100,000-passenger milestone

NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines just passed the 100,000 passengers mark in its service between Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport and is celebrating with discounted fares of $69 each way, Avelo officials said Thursday. “This week’s milestone represents something far bigger than carrying 100,000 customers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 at Westport memorial site

WESTPORT — Officials, first responders, families and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday evening to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. “I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor your family members,”...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Westport, CT
Sports
City
Westport, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Westport, CT
Lifestyle
City
Washington, CT
Westport, CT
Business
State
Utah State
FOX 61

The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Cotton#Business Industry#Linus Business
sheltonherald.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing

The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

At Darien designer fashion show, sustainability is on trend

DARIEN - Sustainability meets fashion thanks to an “unknown” town treasure. The Darien Community Association is hosting a sustainable designer fashion show Sept. 14 to promote eco-friendly shopping. All of the outfits will be pulled directly from the DCA Thrift Shop, showcasing a mix of classic brands such...
DARIEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Yoga
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success

The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy