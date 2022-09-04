ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Register Citizen

Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate

TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
#Infrastructure
Register Citizen

Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds

TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says

BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

