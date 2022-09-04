Read full article on original website
Stamford Reps punt vote on hotly debated Glenbrook Community Center. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — Following five months of heated debate among elected officials and residents alike, city representatives punted their final vote on turning a community center into income-restricted housing, citing changes made to the sale agreement in the hours before the vote. In a 21-18 vote Tuesday night, the Board...
Cromwell mayor recalled as steadfast politician, mentor who acted ‘purely from his heart’
CROMWELL — Current and former town officials remembered late Mayor Allan Spotts as a dedicated and selfless public servant who cared deeply about the town. Spotts, 77, who died Sept. 4, spent countless hours serving on many boards and commissions but never sought any accolades or attention, they said.
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate
TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
Bethel fund protects residents from sudden tax hikes: ‘one of the most important financial policies’
BETHEL — Matt Knickerbocker had one last thing to see through before leaving office — the adoption of a policy to help protect residents from unexpected tax bill increases — and the outgoing first selectman did just that. After spending years working on an ordinance to establish...
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds
TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Cost of Middletown pool complex project, now a rebuild, increases 200 percent
MIDDLETOWN — Costs associated with renovations to the 64-year-old Veterans Memorial Pool aquatic complex have risen significantly over the past two years — from $2.6 million to nearly $8 million — an increase of 200 percent now that the project is considered a rebuild. Construction on the...
A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum
DANBURY — A west side cemetery, where two famous sons of the city are buried, wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum...
The bank planning an office building in downtown Danbury wants a 7-year break on tax increases
DANBURY — City leaders are weighing a proposal for a seven-year break on tax increases by a bank that plans to construct its $14 million office building on downtown’s Main Street. The request by the Savings Bank of Danbury to defer increases in property taxes on a structure...
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says
BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
