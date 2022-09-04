Read full article on original website
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Why the vocal critics of remote are dead wrong
I used to share author Malcolm Gladwell’s fears about remote work: It couldn’t be in people’s best interest to sit at home in their pajamas. Surely, remote workers would lose their “feeling of belonging” and no longer “feel necessary.” Gladwell may write from his sofa and coffee shops, but I would have agreed with him that “offices really do matter” for “collaborative, creative work,” as he wrote to CNBC attempting to parry accusations of hypocrisy.
Britain wakes to first day in more than 70 years without its Queen, as country mourns
Britain wakes Friday to its first day in more than 70 years without Queen Elizabeth II at its helm, as people around the country and the world mourn the passing of the monarch.
The loss of the Queen will test a divided Britain | Martin Kettle
A powerful unifying force has gone, leaving constitutional questions that will resonate for years to come, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe,” he said on Twitter before dawn. Last week, the U.N. chief issued a stern warning about the effects of climate change.
Poorest areas bear brunt of air pollution, US study shows
Evidence suggests least well-off and minority ethnic communities face biggest burden from toxic air
Queen Elizabeth's death 'great loss' for the world: Japan PM
The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is a "great loss" for the entire world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, expressing his "deep sorrow". "The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world, is a great loss not only for the British people but also the international community," he told reporters.
