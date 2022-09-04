An extended record-setting heat wave is scorching the West and many Californians are being asked to turn up their thermostats

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses
ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements at most of the system’s 26 institutions for another year, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Thursday. The university system didn’t include the tests as an admissions requirement for the fall semester this year at...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians
ATLANTA – About six weeks after it launched, close to 10,000 Georgians have called the new 988 mental health hotline seeking support. Rural Georgians, especially those in the southern part of the state, appear to be using the service in higher numbers than urban Georgians, officials with the state behavioral health agency said Thursday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said. Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, but it took more than three decades for...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust died in Alabama 11 days apart
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust, and fulfilled their fathers dream to make it to America, died days apart from each other in Alabama, according to the Alabama Holocaust Education Center. Ruth Scheuer Siegler, 95, died on September 3 and her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, 98, died 10 days before...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY LYN BUNDRICK, DECEASED ESTATE NO.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY LYN BUNDRICK, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E224 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ______ and to whom it may concern: Nicole Nelson has petitioned for Nicole Nelson to be appointed administrator of the estate of Mary Lynn Bundrick deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge 4TC 9/7, 9/14, 9/21, 9/28 By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80324.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
The Mississippi man accused of stealing a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart was denied bond Sunday, his attorney told CNN. Cory Wayne Patterson -- who is not a licensed pilot -- faces charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Did Georgia Overtake Alabama in the AP Poll?
The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as the attention turns from a long Labor Day weekend full of week one college football action.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-2023S Saul Ernest Jones, Jr. Plaintiff's Toni Greene Defendant To: Toni Greene NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated 25 July, 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 25 day of July, 2022, filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 26th day of August, 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. Jamila Decuir Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-80442 9/7/14 21 28 2022.
