Philadelphia, PA

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Business
Plans for Alexander Calder museum on Benjamin Franklin Parkway back on track

Plans for the new museum dedicated to the works of influential, modernist sculptor Alexander Calder moved forward Wednesday, as the designs for the building were submitted to the Philadelphia Art Commission for approval. Calder Gardens, as the institution will be known, will be located on Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 21st...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Martorano's Prime, an Italian-American steakhouse, to open at Rivers Casino

South Philadelphia native and celebrity cook Steve Martorano plans to open up his Italian-American steakhouse, Martorano's Prime, at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown. This will be his second after opening a location last year at the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, in addition to his other U.S. restaurants. Martorano got his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Watch a high-wire walking performance during FringeArts' festival this month

A performing arts celebration from FringeArts begins on Thursday and will be the company's largest event yet, bringing together more than 200 productions at venues across Philadelphia. In collaboration with Fringe Festival, the Philadelphia Circus Campus is hosting a series of performances at its West Mount Airy location at 6452...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man shot in the pelvis, groin multiple times on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A American man has been shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:31 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the pelvis, groin, and left leg. The victim arrived at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cyclists can enjoy a 20-mile, car-free bike ride through Philadelphia this fall

Cyclists will have the opportunity to enjoy scenic fall foliage and historic sites throughout Philadelphia next month during a new non-competitive, car-free event. Philly Bike Ride is being hosted by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and will cruise through the city on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is open to riders ages 3 years and older.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man shot multiple times at 3 am in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday by an unknown person. The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:25 am. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right arm. Police transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick blooms – and beautify your Instagram

Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower. Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local activist wants Philadelphia to bring in National Guard to help with gun violence crisis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a violent end to a violent summer in Philadelphia. Since Friday, at least 29 people have been shot. Ten people died from their injuries.Jamal Johnson left Philadelphia on Aug. 17, walking 140 miles by day and staying in hotels at night. The Marine veteran told CBS3 his mission is to get boots on the ground to help stabilize the hardest hit neighborhoods by calling in the National Guard."I think it's appalling," Johnson said.For the sixth year in a row, Johnson, the Stop Killing Us gun violence activist, marched from Philadelphia to the Congressional Black Caucus in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

