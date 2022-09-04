Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
phillyvoice.com
New micro-winery in Olde Kensington evolved from Philly family's tradition
Mike Capuzzi started winemaking as a hobby while living in New York City about a decade ago. When he returned to Philadelphia at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he pitched his brother, Tim, on opening their own winery. That idea came to fruition earlier this month, when Gritty City...
phillyvoice.com
That 300-pound bench Philly skaters stole from New York City? It's already gone
Well now, that didn't last long at all. The beloved green bench that a group of Philadelphia skateboarders stole last month from New York City's Tompkins Square has already been taken from Cecil B. Moore Station Plaza, the popular skateboarding spot near Temple University where it had been placed for skaters to ride over the last week.
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyvoice.com
Plans for Alexander Calder museum on Benjamin Franklin Parkway back on track
Plans for the new museum dedicated to the works of influential, modernist sculptor Alexander Calder moved forward Wednesday, as the designs for the building were submitted to the Philadelphia Art Commission for approval. Calder Gardens, as the institution will be known, will be located on Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 21st...
phillyvoice.com
Martorano's Prime, an Italian-American steakhouse, to open at Rivers Casino
South Philadelphia native and celebrity cook Steve Martorano plans to open up his Italian-American steakhouse, Martorano's Prime, at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown. This will be his second after opening a location last year at the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, in addition to his other U.S. restaurants. Martorano got his...
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
billypenn.com
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Labor Day weekend shootings leave 10 dead, 23 injured
Philadelphia police are investigating more than 20 shooting incidents that took place over the holiday weekend in Philadelphia.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
New Amazon Fresh opens in Broomall, Pa. without checkout lines
The Broomall Amazon Fresh location features "Just Walk Out" technology - which means no checkout line.
phillyvoice.com
Watch a high-wire walking performance during FringeArts' festival this month
A performing arts celebration from FringeArts begins on Thursday and will be the company's largest event yet, bringing together more than 200 productions at venues across Philadelphia. In collaboration with Fringe Festival, the Philadelphia Circus Campus is hosting a series of performances at its West Mount Airy location at 6452...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Man shot in the pelvis, groin multiple times on Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A American man has been shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:31 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the pelvis, groin, and left leg. The victim arrived at...
phillyvoice.com
Cyclists can enjoy a 20-mile, car-free bike ride through Philadelphia this fall
Cyclists will have the opportunity to enjoy scenic fall foliage and historic sites throughout Philadelphia next month during a new non-competitive, car-free event. Philly Bike Ride is being hosted by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and will cruise through the city on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is open to riders ages 3 years and older.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times at 3 am in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday by an unknown person. The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:25 am. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right arm. Police transported...
phl17.com
Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
Sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick blooms – and beautify your Instagram
Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower. Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.
Local activist wants Philadelphia to bring in National Guard to help with gun violence crisis
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a violent end to a violent summer in Philadelphia. Since Friday, at least 29 people have been shot. Ten people died from their injuries.Jamal Johnson left Philadelphia on Aug. 17, walking 140 miles by day and staying in hotels at night. The Marine veteran told CBS3 his mission is to get boots on the ground to help stabilize the hardest hit neighborhoods by calling in the National Guard."I think it's appalling," Johnson said.For the sixth year in a row, Johnson, the Stop Killing Us gun violence activist, marched from Philadelphia to the Congressional Black Caucus in...
Stunning views of Philadelphia in 2 of the best rooftop bars in the country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
Gunfire leaves 9 dead, nearly 2 dozen others hurt in Philly over Labor Day weekend
Another violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves nine people killed and nearly two dozen others injured in shootings throughout the city. Four teens were shot this weekend.
Comments / 1