Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing

The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds

TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm

NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

1 million-square-foot Cromwell warehouse decision delayed until October

CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday tabled until October its decision on a proposal to construct a 1.04-million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset River watershed. Town Planner Stuart Popper said that several agency members had requested more time to review materials associated with...
CROMWELL, CT
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate

TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
TORRINGTON, CT
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $9.495M, This is One of the Most Extraordinary Homes with Cutting Edge, Energy Efficient Innovation in Greenwich

The Home in Greenwich is designed for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining with resort-style amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 7 Dwight Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 15,446 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Miller – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 912-9233) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
Register Citizen

CT commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 at Westport memorial site

WESTPORT — Officials, first responders, families and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday evening to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. “I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor your family members,”...
WESTPORT, CT

