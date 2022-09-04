Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Register Citizen
Cost of Middletown pool complex project, now a rebuild, increases 200 percent
MIDDLETOWN — Costs associated with renovations to the 64-year-old Veterans Memorial Pool aquatic complex have risen significantly over the past two years — from $2.6 million to nearly $8 million — an increase of 200 percent now that the project is considered a rebuild. Construction on the...
Register Citizen
The bank planning an office building in downtown Danbury wants a 7-year break on tax increases
DANBURY — City leaders are weighing a proposal for a seven-year break on tax increases by a bank that plans to construct its $14 million office building on downtown’s Main Street. The request by the Savings Bank of Danbury to defer increases in property taxes on a structure...
ctexaminer.com
Critics Call Simmons Plan for Glenbrook Community Center a ‘Self-Fulfilling Prophecy’
STAMFORD – Just before the start of Tuesday night’s Board of Representatives meeting, Bridget Fox, chief of staff to Mayor Caroline Simmons, sent the members a note. Simmons did not want them to hold an item on that night’s agenda – sale of the Glenbrook Community Center to a developer to build affordable housing, Fox wrote.
Register Citizen
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Register Citizen
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing
The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
Register Citizen
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mixed-use development planned for Bridgeport’s Steelepointe Harbor
What’s going to happen with the Bass Pro Shop, Chipotle and Starbucks, along with the 220-slip Bridgeport Harbor Marina and the 48,000-square-foot Lighthouse Building?
Register Citizen
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Register Citizen
Stamford Reps punt vote on hotly debated Glenbrook Community Center. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — Following five months of heated debate among elected officials and residents alike, city representatives punted their final vote on turning a community center into income-restricted housing, citing changes made to the sale agreement in the hours before the vote. In a 21-18 vote Tuesday night, the Board...
Register Citizen
Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds
TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm
NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
Register Citizen
Bethel fund protects residents from sudden tax hikes: ‘one of the most important financial policies’
BETHEL — Matt Knickerbocker had one last thing to see through before leaving office — the adoption of a policy to help protect residents from unexpected tax bill increases — and the outgoing first selectman did just that. After spending years working on an ordinance to establish...
Register Citizen
1 million-square-foot Cromwell warehouse decision delayed until October
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday tabled until October its decision on a proposal to construct a 1.04-million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset River watershed. Town Planner Stuart Popper said that several agency members had requested more time to review materials associated with...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Register Citizen
Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate
TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $9.495M, This is One of the Most Extraordinary Homes with Cutting Edge, Energy Efficient Innovation in Greenwich
The Home in Greenwich is designed for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining with resort-style amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 7 Dwight Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 15,446 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Miller – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 912-9233) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
Register Citizen
CT commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 at Westport memorial site
WESTPORT — Officials, first responders, families and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday evening to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. “I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor your family members,”...
Comments / 0