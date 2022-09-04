Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Cost of Middletown pool complex project, now a rebuild, increases 200 percent
MIDDLETOWN — Costs associated with renovations to the 64-year-old Veterans Memorial Pool aquatic complex have risen significantly over the past two years — from $2.6 million to nearly $8 million — an increase of 200 percent now that the project is considered a rebuild. Construction on the...
Register Citizen
The bank planning an office building in downtown Danbury wants a 7-year break on tax increases
DANBURY — City leaders are weighing a proposal for a seven-year break on tax increases by a bank that plans to construct its $14 million office building on downtown’s Main Street. The request by the Savings Bank of Danbury to defer increases in property taxes on a structure...
Register Citizen
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Register Citizen
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead
Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
Register Citizen
1 million-square-foot Cromwell warehouse decision delayed until October
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday tabled until October its decision on a proposal to construct a 1.04-million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset River watershed. Town Planner Stuart Popper said that several agency members had requested more time to review materials associated with...
Register Citizen
Ganim hypes Bridgeport’s successes, glosses over failures in state-of-the-city
BRIDGEPORT — Big-name performers who take the stage at the city’s year-old concert amphitheater typically entertain the crowds with their greatest hits. So do mayors delivering state-of-the-city addresses. That is what Mayor Joe Ganim did Wednesday in his first such speech in-person to the business community since 2019...
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Register Citizen
Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says
BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Files Lawsuit Over Illegal Motorcycle Rally
The City of New Haven has filed a lawsuit against a group that police say held an illegal motorcycle rally last year. The lawsuit was filed against EastCoastin Entertainment, LLC, EastCoastin Enterprises, LLC, event organizer Gabriel Canestri Jr., Salvatore Fusco, and C&D Investments, LLC. The city hopes to recover more...
Mixed-use development planned for Bridgeport’s Steelepointe Harbor
What’s going to happen with the Bass Pro Shop, Chipotle and Starbucks, along with the 220-slip Bridgeport Harbor Marina and the 48,000-square-foot Lighthouse Building?
West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
Register Citizen
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury shut down due to continued crime: DCP
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury, also known as ‘Ultra Lounge’, had its liquor license suspended and doors closed until further notice due to ongoing violence at the nightclub. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) signed a summary suspension for the lounge’s liquor permit on Wednesday, which immediately terminated the premise’s […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
Fighting Back: How some CT tenants are organizing to improve their housing.
At least five tenants unions have formed in Connecticut to help renters address issues like maintenance problems, rent raises and evictions.
