Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead

Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

1 million-square-foot Cromwell warehouse decision delayed until October

CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday tabled until October its decision on a proposal to construct a 1.04-million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset River watershed. Town Planner Stuart Popper said that several agency members had requested more time to review materials associated with...
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says

BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Files Lawsuit Over Illegal Motorcycle Rally

The City of New Haven has filed a lawsuit against a group that police say held an illegal motorcycle rally last year. The lawsuit was filed against EastCoastin Entertainment, LLC, EastCoastin Enterprises, LLC, event organizer Gabriel Canestri Jr., Salvatore Fusco, and C&D Investments, LLC. The city hopes to recover more...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury shut down due to continued crime: DCP

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury, also known as ‘Ultra Lounge’, had its liquor license suspended and doors closed until further notice due to ongoing violence at the nightclub. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) signed a summary suspension for the lounge’s liquor permit on Wednesday, which immediately terminated the premise’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
WATERBURY, CT

