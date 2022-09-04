Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Related
milfordmirror.com
Milford approves 14 live-work units on Oxford Road
MILFORD — The city will soon be home to units that combine workspace with living quarters. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved creation of 14 live-work units at 14 Oxford Road, giving the developer the go-ahead to start the modifications of the office space after fulfilling conditions applied by the board to the project.
milfordmirror.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
milfordmirror.com
Brenda Kupchick (opinion): Housing law needs common-sense updates
The 8-30g statute, while well-intentioned, is seriously flawed and in need of reform. I don’t believe my stance or voting record makes me “anti-housing,” as recently described by Hugh Bailey in an Aug. 7 opinion column; it makes me pro common sense solutions. I support the spirit...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
Middletown resident charged with theft of catalytic converters
Police did not specify the business where the thefts occurred. But they said the total loss was $12, 500. Police too Yamil Burgos, 26 into custody on Tuesday. She faces larceny and criminal mischief charges.
City of New Haven files civil lawsuit over illegal motorcycle rally
A legal battle is brewing between the City of New Haven and the organizers of an illegal motorcycle rally that took place in September 2021.
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Greenwich cancer center showdown a modern David vs. Goliath
A bit of “David vs. Goliath” is happening right in Central Greenwich. Local residents find themselves pitted against a powerful not-for-profit corporation, Yale-New Haven, which is seeking approval for a special permit from our Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) so they can build a massive cancer center. In...
Register Citizen
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
Register Citizen
Feds: Hartford man illegally bought, sold more than a dozen handguns
HARTFORD — A local man has been charged with illegally possessing and selling firearms, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jaime Diaz, 29, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and dealing in firearms without a license before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford. He was released on $25,000 bond.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
milfordmirror.com
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
Eyewitness News
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets
The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
milfordmirror.com
Dan Quigley (opinion): The moral dilemma of ‘gotcha’ reporting in Greenwich
The recent video of the Cos Cob School assistant principal went viral, made national newscasts, and places our school system in an unfortunate light. There is widespread acknowledgment that the comments made in the video displayed a lack of judgment and do not reflect the values of our community or those we expect from our school administrators. The discriminatory nature of his remarks is unacceptable to us all and the resulting anger is justified. However, just as important, and equally disturbing but lost in the focus on the content, is how this information was obtained.
Comments / 0