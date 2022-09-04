ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQS4R_0hhgHtAJ00

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken more about Lisandro Martinez and signing players from the Eredivisie such as him, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Red Devils fans have seen a change in transfer policy since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag this summer. Naturally, the new boss is very familiar with Dutch football after coming from AFC Ajax.

This has led to the club signing a few players from that league this summer. First, in came young left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, then Lisandro Martinez and Antony , both brought in from Ten Hag's old club.

Even Christian Eriksen is familiar with the style of the Dutch, after coming from Ajax's youth system and former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is the only one brought in by the new manager who has no connection to the Eredivisie.

Lisandro Martinez

IMAGO / Colorsport

Ten Hag said this to club media (Via United Report ): "Firstly, the players we signed (The ones from the Dutch league, specifically) are internationals for their countries. Secondly, they performed really well in the Champions League. And third, when I look at individual skills they are capable of playing high-intensity football."

He finished, talking about new defender Lisandro Martinez: "I wanted him. Ball-playing but also you see his defending capabilities — his toughness, his positioning, his anticipating. Togetherness. I know what he is able to do. He has pace. He is doing well but he has to do much better."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Christian Eriksen
The Independent

Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Chelsea#New Boss#Eredivisie#Dutch#Feyenoord#Real Madrid#Via United Report#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by Football Association

Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle's Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds' 2-1 win on 31 August. Member's of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner. The pair have been charged with improper behaviour. Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy