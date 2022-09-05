Tour of Britain live stream: how to watch the cycling for free 2022 – stages, schedule, Hawick to Duns

The 2022 Tour of Britain Day 2 is underway today, Monday, 5th September. Eighteen teams are tackling the eight stages of the race that stretches from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight. New Zealand's Corbin Strong took the first stage by a few seconds but there's still all to ride for. Today's stage runs from Hawick to Duns in the Scottish Borders. Who will break away first and become crowned champion of the UK’s most prestigious race? Make sure you know how to watch a free Tour of Britain 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

The Tour of Britain has evolved into one of the toughest cycling races in the world, attracting some of the sport's biggest stars. This year, all eyes will be on 23-year-old Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers). Having won Olympic gold in Tokyo and won a stage at this year's Tour de France, he's expected to leave his mark on the 2022 Tour of Britain too.

The race started in Aberdeen, Scotland, before snaking its way down to Hawick, crossing the border into Durham and taking in Redcar. Stage 5 – the longest ride of the 2022 Tour de Britain – kicks off in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire. Stage 6 rolls through Gloucestershire and features three sprints. Stage 7 starts in West Bay on the English coast, and will test the riders with two brutal climbs: Whiteways Hill and Okeford Hill.

The finale stage – stage 8 – takes place on the Isle of White. It's a 148.9km run from Ryde to The Needles, culminating in a final climb with a gradient of 9.6 percent, making it one of the hardest climbs of any Tour of Britain.

Cycling fans in the UK can watch every moment of the race free on ITV4 - the channel will broadcast all eight stages live from start to finish. Make sure you know how to watch a free 2022 Tour of Britain live stream from anywhere in the world. Instructions just below.

2022 Tour of Britain free live stream

In the UK, ITV4 will air free live coverage of the 2022 Tour of Britain.

Travelling outside the UK right now?

Use a VPN to watch the Tour of Britain on ITV4 from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

The 2022 Tour of Britain also airs live and free on French channel L'Equipe .

US: watch the 2022 Tour of Britain live stream

GCN+ is the place to find live coverage of the 18th edition of the Tour of Britain in the United States. Subscription costs $8.99 month or $49.99 annually.

Australia: watch the 2022 Tour of Britain live stream

GCN+ is the place to find live coverage of the 18th edition of the Tour of Britain in Oz. Subscription costs AU$12.99 month or AU$69.99 annually.

Stage 1 | Sunday 4th September 2022

Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre

Stage 2 | Monday 5th September 2022

Hawick to Duns

Stage 3 | Tuesday 6th September 2022

Durham to Sunderland

Stage 4 | Wednesday 7th September 2022

Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Stage 5 | Thursday 8th September 2022

West Bridgford to Mansfield

Stage 6 | Friday 9th September 2022

Tewkesbury to Gloucester

Stage 7 | Saturday 10th September 2022

West Bay to Ferndown

Stage 8 | Sunday 11th September 2022

Ryde to The Needles