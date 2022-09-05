ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour of Britain live stream: how to watch the cycling for free 2022 – stages, schedule, Hawick to Duns

The 2022 Tour of Britain Day 2 is underway today, Monday, 5th September. Eighteen teams are tackling the eight stages of the race that stretches from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight. New Zealand's Corbin Strong took the first stage by a few seconds but there's still all to ride for. Today's stage runs from Hawick to Duns in the Scottish Borders. Who will break away first and become crowned champion of the UK’s most prestigious race? Make sure you know how to watch a free Tour of Britain 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

Tour of Britain 2022 free live stream

Dates: 4th – 11th Sept 2022

FREE live stream: ITV4 (UK)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

US stream: GNC+ ($8.99/month)

AUS stream: GNC+ (AU$12.99/month)

The Tour of Britain has evolved into one of the toughest cycling races in the world, attracting some of the sport's biggest stars. This year, all eyes will be on 23-year-old Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers). Having won Olympic gold in Tokyo and won a stage at this year's Tour de France, he's expected to leave his mark on the 2022 Tour of Britain too.

The race started in Aberdeen, Scotland, before snaking its way down to Hawick, crossing the border into Durham and taking in Redcar. Stage 5 – the longest ride of the 2022 Tour de Britain – kicks off in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire. Stage 6 rolls through Gloucestershire and features three sprints. Stage 7 starts in West Bay on the English coast, and will test the riders with two brutal climbs: Whiteways Hill and Okeford Hill.

The finale stage – stage 8 – takes place on the Isle of White. It's a 148.9km run from Ryde to The Needles, culminating in a final climb with a gradient of 9.6 percent, making it one of the hardest climbs of any Tour of Britain.

Cycling fans in the UK can watch every moment of the race free on ITV4 - the channel will broadcast all eight stages live from start to finish. Make sure you know how to watch a free 2022 Tour of Britain live stream from anywhere in the world. Instructions just below.

2022 Tour of Britain free live stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5H3C_0hhgHDX900

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Livesey)

In the UK, ITV4 will air free live coverage of the 2022 Tour of Britain.

Travelling outside the UK right now?

Use a VPN to watch the Tour of Britain on ITV4 from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

The 2022 Tour of Britain also airs live and free on French channel L'Equipe .

Watch the 2022 Tour of Britain live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Tour of Britain rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEii4_0hhgHDX900

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Tour of Britain

Using a VPN to watch the 2022 Tour of Britain is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For ITV4, choose 'UK', for example.

3. Then head over to ITV4 on your browser or device and enjoy the free Tour of Britain live stream.

US: watch the 2022 Tour of Britain live stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYQQK_0hhgHDX900

(Image credit: GCN)

GCN+ is the place to find live coverage of the 18th edition of the Tour of Britain in the United States. Subscription costs $8.99 month or $49.99 annually.

Don't forget: UK cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free ITV4 coverage from overseas . Full details just above.

Australia: watch the 2022 Tour of Britain live stream

GCN+ is the place to find live coverage of the 18th edition of the Tour of Britain in Oz. Subscription costs AU$12.99 month or AU$69.99 annually.

Don't forget: UK cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free ITV4 coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

2022 Tour of Britain route, stages and dates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMtym_0hhgHDX900

(Image credit: Tour of Britain)

Stage 1 | Sunday 4th September 2022
Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre

Stage 2 | Monday 5th September 2022
Hawick to Duns

Stage 3 | Tuesday 6th September 2022
Durham to Sunderland

Stage 4 | Wednesday 7th September 2022
Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Stage 5 | Thursday 8th September 2022
West Bridgford to Mansfield

Stage 6 | Friday 9th September 2022
Tewkesbury to Gloucester

Stage 7 | Saturday 10th September 2022
West Bay to Ferndown

Stage 8 | Sunday 11th September 2022
Ryde to The Needles

