California State

An extended record-setting heat wave is scorching the West and many Californians are being asked to turn up their thermostats

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 4 days ago
jacksonprogress-argus.com

The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires

As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires. Extreme heat, damaging winds and an increased fire threat will escalate across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

A Washington state public school district will reopen Thursday after a teacher strike that demanded improvements to classroom sizes, pay and health services -- while another district is planning to strike if similar asks aren't met, joining educators in Seattle. The Kent Education Association, which represents close to 2,000 employees...
SEATTLE, WA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians

ATLANTA – About six weeks after it launched, close to 10,000 Georgians have called the new 988 mental health hotline seeking support. Rural Georgians, especially those in the southern part of the state, appear to be using the service in higher numbers than urban Georgians, officials with the state behavioral health agency said Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach

A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

