An extended record-setting heat wave is scorching the West and many Californians are being asked to turn up their thermostats

The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires. Extreme heat, damaging winds and an increased fire threat will escalate across...
Southern California's Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California forced new evacuation orders Thursday, with the blaze nearly quadrupling its reach from a day earlier to 20,000 burned acres as the region battled a scorching heat wave, authorities said. The fire, burning since Monday near the small community of Hemet, about...
As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements
A Washington state public school district will reopen Thursday after a teacher strike that demanded improvements to classroom sizes, pay and health services -- while another district is planning to strike if similar asks aren't met, joining educators in Seattle. The Kent Education Association, which represents close to 2,000 employees...
University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses
ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements at most of the system’s 26 institutions for another year, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Thursday. The university system didn’t include the tests as an admissions requirement for the fall semester this year at...
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The Fairview Fire has now charred more nearly 20,000 acres in the two days it's been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which had spread to 19,377 acres and is 5% contained as of late Wednesday, has not shown signs of slowing down, either.
National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians
ATLANTA – About six weeks after it launched, close to 10,000 Georgians have called the new 988 mental health hotline seeking support. Rural Georgians, especially those in the southern part of the state, appear to be using the service in higher numbers than urban Georgians, officials with the state behavioral health agency said Thursday.
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
