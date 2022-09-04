Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients consistently demonstrate altered gut microbiome makeup. Gut complications such as constipation can precede the symptoms of PD by many years. Simple nutritional interventions can play a role in the prevention and mitigation of PD. As the second-most-prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to double in...
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The speech complication frequently seen in patients with ‘atypical’ dementia
A report published in the journal Psychogeriatrics in 2021 explained that these atypical presentations of patients were becoming increasingly recognised in the medical field. Although the toxic proteins that characterise logopenic aphasia may differ from those in Alzheimer’s, both diseases are caused by similar kinds of changes in the brain, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Psychiatric Times
COVID-19: A Direct Viral Attack on the Brain
What are the long term psychiatric and neuropsychiatric complications of COVID-19? In his presentation, “Psychiatric Complications of COVID-19” at the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference in San Diego, John J. Miller, MD, explored the broad range of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric effects of COVID-19. “We’ve all...
AboutLawsuits.com
Aspirin Alone Led to More Dangerous Blood Clots in Knee and Hip Replacement Patients
A new study has found taking aspirin alone after a major joint replacement surgery may significantly increase the risk of developing blood clots. As the number of total hip arthroplasty (THA) or total knee arthroplasty (TNA) procedures increase each year, more patients face risks of developing blood clots. During a joint replacement procedure, tissue, fat, or proteins can be released into the blood stream, causing the blood to thicken around these particles, creating a potential blockage. Patients may also experience blood clotting risks if veins are damaged during total knee or hip replacement surgeries.
psychologytoday.com
COVID-19 and Changes in the Brain
Long-term COVID-19 syndrome is real, although the definition of it is still unclear. Cognitive problems after COVID-19 can persist for six to twelve months. Severe COVID may be associated with long-term cognitive impairments. It has been over two-and-a-half years since COVID-19 was first diagnosed. Research now confirms what patients have...
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
psychologytoday.com
AI Detects Parkinson’s Disease from Nocturnal Breathing
There are over 10 million people worldwide living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. A new study published in Nature Medicine shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can detect Parkinson’s disease and monitor its progression from nocturnal breathing. “This work provides evidence that...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
KEYT
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Taking oral or inhaled glucocorticoids, a type of steroid used to curb inflammation in asthma and other autoimmune disorders, may be linked to damaging changes in the white matter of the brain, a new study found. “This study shows that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoids are associated with an apparently...
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
A window to the brain: the retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
The retina has long been poeticised as the window to the soul, but research now shows it could be a window to the brain and act as an early warning system for cognitive decline. A growing body of research suggests the retina is thinner in people with Alzheimer’s disease, reflecting the cell loss that is a hallmark of the neurodegenerative disease. We investigated a group of middle-aged people who are part of the Dunedin Study, a comprehensive longitudinal project that has continued for five decades. We found people with thinner retinal nerve fibre layers (one of the cell layers in...
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
GERD (acid reflux): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach contents passes backwards into the esophagus (throat), causing symptoms such as belching, bloating and nausea after eating. Usually, the lower esophageal sphincter prevents this from happening, but when this sphincter is put under pressure and partially digested food and stomach acid floods into your throat, it causes a burning sensation.
natureworldnews.com
New Stem Cell Therapy Protects Brain Against the Neurological Disorder
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease is attributed for progressive motor neuron loss, leading to paralysis and death with no cure in sight. Now, a new study spearheaded by the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, developed a new stem cell therapy for brain protection against the neurological disorder. The novel approach is believed to be the first of its kind.
