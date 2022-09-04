Read full article on original website
Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
Nigel Smith II, four-star 2024 DL, meets Parris Campbell, Chase Young on his fourth Ohio State visit: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The place to be this past Saturday was Columbus, Ohio, for one of the biggest matchups of the college football season: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. And while most fans had to enjoy this highly anticipated contest from their home, four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith from Melissa, Texas, was one of the few prospects who were invited to Ohio Stadium. Smith is currently the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We may have watched an official nickname form in real time Wednesday night after Ohio State football practice. Starting defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau sat together for their interview session. As Harrison described what makes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. so good at such a young age, Tuimoloau chimed in with a succinct description.
Will Ohio State football center Luke Wypler play Saturday against Arkansas State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one key starter on Ohio State football’s offense is expected back from injury Saturday against Arkansas State. On his Thursday radio show, coach Ryan Day said third-year center Luke Wypler is expected to play. He was seen in a walking boot following OSU’s 21-10 victory over Notre Dame last Saturday.
Why Emeka Egbuka’s development as a versatile wide receiver could make him Ohio State football’s most dangerous weapon
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has constantly said that everyone inside Ohio State football’s receiver room can play every spot on the field. Regardless of their size, talent or skill sets, it’s best to learn everything. You have to be able to be an X...
What C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s passing offense learned against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s coaches spent the offseason trying to tamp down assumptions of brilliance for the 2022 offense. Notre Dame delivered the message to anyone who had not yet received it. It forced the Buckeye offense to work hard, and deep into the night, to secure a 21-10 season-opening victory.
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
247 Sports analyst updates Ohio State's prospects of landing No. 1 WR via 2024 recruiting class
Ohio State might have a head start on getting the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports Andrew Ivins, Jeremiah Smith definitely is leaning towards the Buckeyes. “Really Ohio State probably had the best collection of 2024 talent on campus than anyone else in the...
KingJoseph Edwards, 2024 four-star edge, sees ‘aggressive’ Ohio State defense on visit: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State brought out all of the star power for its showdown with Notre Dame. In addition to the glitz and the glamour, there was a hard-hitting, physical defense that stole the show and had recruits buzzing by the end of the evening. KingJoseph Edwards, a 2024...
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
Ohio State Reaffirms Scholarship Offer to Bronny James, per Report
The elder son of LeBron James visited the Columbus campus last weekend with his father.
Browns vs. Panthers ATS pick, prediction
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It is difficult to look beyond the obvious headline before the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers meet this Sunday. The matchup pits former...
Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle
Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
Amari Cooper thinks the Browns offense can create fireworks from a variety of places
BEREA, Ohio -- Don’t count wide receiver Amari Cooper among those cynical about how explosive the Browns offense can be in 2022 with Jacoby Brissett starting 11 games. “Hopefully it’s going to be fireworks,” he said on Thursday following the team’s morning walk-through. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything that we want to be.”
Key matchups for Browns vs. Panthers with Quincy Carrier, Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Casey Kinnamon...
Big Delaware County battle in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Big September sporting events in Delaware County are nothing new, as the Little Brown Jug draws upwards of 40,000 each year as part of the Delaware County Fair. It is usual for high school football to cause the same stir, and while there won’t be that many people in Sunbury Friday night, they’ll be packed into the brand new Big Walnut High School Stadium, which debuted last month.
Browns offensive expectations, Myles Garrett’s mentality: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Even without Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns still expect some offensive “fireworks.”. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything that we want to be,” Amari Cooper said on Thursday, as the team continues to prepare for its Week 1 showdown against the Carolina Panthers.. “I don’t know what you should expect. I would just say wait and see. Why not? It’s right around the corner.”
Myles Garrett ‘is coming off the edge two feet from the ground’ says DC Joe Woods
BEREA, Ohio -- Baker Mayfield might want to look down around his knees for Myles Garrett exploding off the edge on Sunday in Carolina. “He’s playing at another level in practice,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday. “This guy is coming off the edge two feet from the ground. It’s impressive, and he looks like a running back playing defensive end.”
