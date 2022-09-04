BEREA, Ohio -- Even without Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns still expect some offensive “fireworks.”. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything that we want to be,” Amari Cooper said on Thursday, as the team continues to prepare for its Week 1 showdown against the Carolina Panthers.. “I don’t know what you should expect. I would just say wait and see. Why not? It’s right around the corner.”

