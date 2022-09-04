ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
Cleveland.com

Nigel Smith II, four-star 2024 DL, meets Parris Campbell, Chase Young on his fourth Ohio State visit: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The place to be this past Saturday was Columbus, Ohio, for one of the biggest matchups of the college football season: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. And while most fans had to enjoy this highly anticipated contest from their home, four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith from Melissa, Texas, was one of the few prospects who were invited to Ohio Stadium. Smith is currently the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Cleveland.com

A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We may have watched an official nickname form in real time Wednesday night after Ohio State football practice. Starting defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau sat together for their interview session. As Harrison described what makes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. so good at such a young age, Tuimoloau chimed in with a succinct description.
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Panthers ATS pick, prediction

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It is difficult to look beyond the obvious headline before the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers meet this Sunday. The matchup pits former...
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle

Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
Cleveland.com

Amari Cooper thinks the Browns offense can create fireworks from a variety of places

BEREA, Ohio -- Don’t count wide receiver Amari Cooper among those cynical about how explosive the Browns offense can be in 2022 with Jacoby Brissett starting 11 games. “Hopefully it’s going to be fireworks,” he said on Thursday following the team’s morning walk-through. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything that we want to be.”
spectrumnews1.com

Big Delaware County battle in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Big September sporting events in Delaware County are nothing new, as the Little Brown Jug draws upwards of 40,000 each year as part of the Delaware County Fair. It is usual for high school football to cause the same stir, and while there won’t be that many people in Sunbury Friday night, they’ll be packed into the brand new Big Walnut High School Stadium, which debuted last month.
Cleveland.com

Browns offensive expectations, Myles Garrett’s mentality: Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- Even without Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns still expect some offensive “fireworks.”. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything that we want to be,” Amari Cooper said on Thursday, as the team continues to prepare for its Week 1 showdown against the Carolina Panthers.. “I don’t know what you should expect. I would just say wait and see. Why not? It’s right around the corner.”
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett ‘is coming off the edge two feet from the ground’ says DC Joe Woods

BEREA, Ohio -- Baker Mayfield might want to look down around his knees for Myles Garrett exploding off the edge on Sunday in Carolina. “He’s playing at another level in practice,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday. “This guy is coming off the edge two feet from the ground. It’s impressive, and he looks like a running back playing defensive end.”
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

