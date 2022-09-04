ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Listening and racism

Laurel: To listening to the people. Actually, Brackenridge’s problems started with listen to a few people complain about basketball hoops and hockey goals. In response to some complaints about traffic obstructions and property damage from kids playing sports on or near neighborhood streets, the borough proposed an ordinance that would ban the equipment from use in those areas.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tentative deal reached in nursing home strike; pickets down

A seven-day strike by workers at four nursing homes in the region, including one in North Huntingdon, could end Saturday if union members approve a tentative contract reached Thursday, according to the union representing the striking workers. The Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania said Thursday it reached the tentative...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together

On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum festival-goers can vote on design of borough trail

Thousands of people expected to attend the Summit Hose Fall Festival in Tarentum will have a chance to vote on plans for the borough’s riverfront trail. Friends of the Riverfront will be on hand to solicit input on the proposed path. The festival runs tonight through Saturday at Riverview...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona Community Day returns Sept. 24

On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Democrats say concerns abound as November election nears

Anger and discord among voters has made the campaign season leading up to the November general election a potential safety hazard for members of her party, Westmoreland County’s Democratic Committee chairwoman said Thursday. “It is not easy to be a Democrat in Westmoreland County, and it’s not always safe,”...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-PWSA official sentenced to probation in sludge-dumping scandal

A former Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority supervisor was sentenced Thursday to serve one year’s probation and pay a $500 fine as a result of pleading guilty last year to conspiring to violate the Clean Water Act. Prosecutors say James Paprocki of Ross falsified records on sludge discharges into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Chapstick#Kool Aid
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Oktoberfest, corn maze, scholarships, more

——— Historical festival set for Sept. 17. The Murrysville Historical Preservation Society will host its 11th annual festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Sampson/Clark Toll House, 5332 W. Pike St. in Murrysville. “Across a Tollgate in Time” will include reenactors, period demonstrations, examples...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy students go back to school

Sewickley Academy welcomed students back to school on Sept. 1. “The first day of school was filled with high energy, warmth, and lots of smiles,” said associate head of school Chris Anderson. “Our community was thrilled to be reunited, and our teachers dedicated time for students to get to know each other while immediately engaging students in interesting activities and lessons.”
SEWICKLEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem focuses on failed cooling units at high school, two elementary schools

Greensburg Salem School District has faulty air-conditioning and cooling equipment at the high school and two of its three elementary schools. The school board is expected at its meeting Wednesday to seek bids to update the most critical units while district administrators have recommended a feasibility study to take a multi-year look at addressing a range of building concerns.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Freeport mayor vacancy shows need for involvement

James Swartz Jr. served as mayor for 38 years. He stepped down in June. About three months later, the borough’s executive office is still empty. According to Council President Clint Warnick, there haven’t been any qualified applicants. One could say council needs to be a little less picky....
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville gets students ready for cheering

Cheer camp at Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville took place in August in the Sabers’ Gym. Twenty students participate in the camp. The participants consisted of all grade levels, including students who attend our neighboring community schools. The girls spent the week learning cheerleading drills while building team and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona

Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Township Fall Festival schedule set

The annual Penn Township Fall Festival, complete with parade, amusement rides, food, entertainment and cooking contests, returns to the Municipal Park complex in Harrison City on Sept. 16 - 18. Opening ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. Sept. 16, followed by the American Legion Riders at 5:30 p.m. The festival...
HARRISON CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Side paving schedule altered after contract worker shot with BB gun

Chaos on Pittsburgh’s South Side is apparently bleeding over into street paving. Last month, a contract worker was struck with a BB gun pellet, officials said. PennDOT spokesperson Nicole Haney said the incident combined with other harassment that workers were facing from the public led PennDOT to shift paving from nighttime to daylight hours over the past two weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy