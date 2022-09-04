Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Listening and racism
Laurel: To listening to the people. Actually, Brackenridge’s problems started with listen to a few people complain about basketball hoops and hockey goals. In response to some complaints about traffic obstructions and property damage from kids playing sports on or near neighborhood streets, the borough proposed an ordinance that would ban the equipment from use in those areas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tentative deal reached in nursing home strike; pickets down
A seven-day strike by workers at four nursing homes in the region, including one in North Huntingdon, could end Saturday if union members approve a tentative contract reached Thursday, according to the union representing the striking workers. The Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania said Thursday it reached the tentative...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together
On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Help pull plastics, mattresses, toys (and more) from the Allegheny River in Harrison, Tarentum
Cleanups in Tarentum and Harrison’s Natrona neighborhood will happen this weekend as part of a larger effort to pluck litter from the Allegheny River. The monthlong series of events hosted by Allegheny CleanWays focuses on removing debris that has piled up along the riverbanks. Volunteers can ride along on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tarentum festival-goers can vote on design of borough trail
Thousands of people expected to attend the Summit Hose Fall Festival in Tarentum will have a chance to vote on plans for the borough’s riverfront trail. Friends of the Riverfront will be on hand to solicit input on the proposed path. The festival runs tonight through Saturday at Riverview...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Community Day returns Sept. 24
On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland Democrats say concerns abound as November election nears
Anger and discord among voters has made the campaign season leading up to the November general election a potential safety hazard for members of her party, Westmoreland County’s Democratic Committee chairwoman said Thursday. “It is not easy to be a Democrat in Westmoreland County, and it’s not always safe,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ex-PWSA official sentenced to probation in sludge-dumping scandal
A former Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority supervisor was sentenced Thursday to serve one year’s probation and pay a $500 fine as a result of pleading guilty last year to conspiring to violate the Clean Water Act. Prosecutors say James Paprocki of Ross falsified records on sludge discharges into...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Oktoberfest, corn maze, scholarships, more
——— Historical festival set for Sept. 17. The Murrysville Historical Preservation Society will host its 11th annual festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Sampson/Clark Toll House, 5332 W. Pike St. in Murrysville. “Across a Tollgate in Time” will include reenactors, period demonstrations, examples...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh URA announces new businesses helped, including cafe, event planning company, smoothie bar
The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh on Thursday announced that its first URA Ventures Pilot has closed on its first batch of Main Street investments, including a cafe, an event planning company and a pressed juice and smoothie bar. The program, which the URA announced in March, aims to encourage...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy students go back to school
Sewickley Academy welcomed students back to school on Sept. 1. “The first day of school was filled with high energy, warmth, and lots of smiles,” said associate head of school Chris Anderson. “Our community was thrilled to be reunited, and our teachers dedicated time for students to get to know each other while immediately engaging students in interesting activities and lessons.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem focuses on failed cooling units at high school, two elementary schools
Greensburg Salem School District has faulty air-conditioning and cooling equipment at the high school and two of its three elementary schools. The school board is expected at its meeting Wednesday to seek bids to update the most critical units while district administrators have recommended a feasibility study to take a multi-year look at addressing a range of building concerns.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Freeport mayor vacancy shows need for involvement
James Swartz Jr. served as mayor for 38 years. He stepped down in June. About three months later, the borough’s executive office is still empty. According to Council President Clint Warnick, there haven’t been any qualified applicants. One could say council needs to be a little less picky....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville gets students ready for cheering
Cheer camp at Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville took place in August in the Sabers’ Gym. Twenty students participate in the camp. The participants consisted of all grade levels, including students who attend our neighboring community schools. The girls spent the week learning cheerleading drills while building team and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Parnassus National Bank closed in 1953 after the bank's president confessed to embezzling $600,000
There was a time when community banks in the Alle-Kiski Valley thrived. For example, there was the Old Freeport Bank and the Avonmore National Bank, both of which served their communities for many years. But, perhaps, the most well-known community bank was Parnassus National Bank. The bank dated to 1872,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona
Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Township Fall Festival schedule set
The annual Penn Township Fall Festival, complete with parade, amusement rides, food, entertainment and cooking contests, returns to the Municipal Park complex in Harrison City on Sept. 16 - 18. Opening ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. Sept. 16, followed by the American Legion Riders at 5:30 p.m. The festival...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Side paving schedule altered after contract worker shot with BB gun
Chaos on Pittsburgh’s South Side is apparently bleeding over into street paving. Last month, a contract worker was struck with a BB gun pellet, officials said. PennDOT spokesperson Nicole Haney said the incident combined with other harassment that workers were facing from the public led PennDOT to shift paving from nighttime to daylight hours over the past two weeks.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'I hate me,' Wilkinsburg man says before sentencing in stabbing death of cousin
Brandy Franklin sat on the witness stand, staring at her nephew across the room. Emmanual Jones had pleaded guilty in June to third-degree murder for killing her oldest son. As she began her victim-impact statement, Franklin spoke softly. “Eman, can you look at me?” she asked him. He did.
