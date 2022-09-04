On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.

VERONA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO