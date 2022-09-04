ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
San Juan County, WA
Government
thenorthernlight.com

Old city hall comes down

A pile of debris now remains at what once was a derelict 1927 building that housed the old city hall and Blaine fire station. Skycorp crews have been demolishing the building, at 344 H Street, since August 9. Gary McSpadden, interim public works director, said finishing the demolition was delayed...
BLAINE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#City Planning#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Opalco#Smarthub
kpug1170.com

Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire

EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
EVERSON, WA
My Clallam County

$400K donation will allow OMC to purchase state of the art CT scanner

SEQUIM – An unprecedented donation from a Foundation that has Sequim ties will allow Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles to purchase a state of the art CT scanner that hospital CEO Darryl Wolfe describes as a game changer for patient care on the north Olympic Peninsula. The $400,000...
SEQUIM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

One person dead in Sweet Road house fire

The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash

FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim Schools to open on time but with beefed-up security

SEQUIM – Schools in Sequim will open on time tomorrow, but with an increased law enforcement presence because of what District officials describe as concerning graffiti messages that were painted on Helen Haller Elementary and Sequim Middle School over the long weekend. A posting on the District’s Facebook page...
KING-5

Unique brewery in Blaine makes farm-to-table beer

BLAINE, Wash. — A small craft brewery in Blaine is producing farmhouse-style ales made in a 100-year-old barn. Atwood Farm Brewery also incorporates fruit, herbs, and vegetables harvested on the property into beer recipes. "We grow potatoes and beets and carrots and all other kinds of vegetables to eat,...
BLAINE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy