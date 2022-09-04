Read full article on original website
Related
Whatcom County wildfires still burning, as weekend wind forecast whips up Red Flag warning
The Department of Natural Resources says this the winds in this weekend’s forecast “hearken to the east wind event” that fanned flames in 2020.
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
Whatcom’s summer has been free of wildfire smoke. That’s about to change
High pressure over Western Washington will also prompt a fire weather watch.
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Whatcom residents smelling this wildfire smoke, as air quality drops
West winds should keep most smoke away, air agency says.
Whatcom County housing market prices climb again, here are updates and recent trends
Washington state is now the third most expensive state to purchase a home, and Whatcom County is also seeing increases in home prices.
thenorthernlight.com
Old city hall comes down
A pile of debris now remains at what once was a derelict 1927 building that housed the old city hall and Blaine fire station. Skycorp crews have been demolishing the building, at 344 H Street, since August 9. Gary McSpadden, interim public works director, said finishing the demolition was delayed...
Southbound I-5 traffic slowed for this rollover crash in Bellingham
Road cameras show traffic is already backed up beyond the Bakerview exit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpug1170.com
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
whatcom-news.com
Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire
EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
My Clallam County
$400K donation will allow OMC to purchase state of the art CT scanner
SEQUIM – An unprecedented donation from a Foundation that has Sequim ties will allow Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles to purchase a state of the art CT scanner that hospital CEO Darryl Wolfe describes as a game changer for patient care on the north Olympic Peninsula. The $400,000...
thenorthernlight.com
One person dead in Sweet Road house fire
The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The challenges of finding and recovering the crashed floatplane near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The NTSB is now requesting help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in locating a downed floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island last weekend. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) was assisting with the search but called...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
Soil Inside Flower Pot Spontaneously Combusts, Sparks House Fire
Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to officials.
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
These three Bellingham businesses are closing this month
“Food service has always been a low-margin affair fueled by diligent management, long hours, and a desire to succeed,” one owner wrote.
My Clallam County
Sequim Schools to open on time but with beefed-up security
SEQUIM – Schools in Sequim will open on time tomorrow, but with an increased law enforcement presence because of what District officials describe as concerning graffiti messages that were painted on Helen Haller Elementary and Sequim Middle School over the long weekend. A posting on the District’s Facebook page...
Some indication floatplane took a nosedive before crashing into Puget Sound, NTSB says
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of seven investigators to assess a deadly plane crash that took place near Whidbey Island over the weekend. The United States Coast Guard confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board. The plane was flying...
KING-5
Unique brewery in Blaine makes farm-to-table beer
BLAINE, Wash. — A small craft brewery in Blaine is producing farmhouse-style ales made in a 100-year-old barn. Atwood Farm Brewery also incorporates fruit, herbs, and vegetables harvested on the property into beer recipes. "We grow potatoes and beets and carrots and all other kinds of vegetables to eat,...
Comments / 0