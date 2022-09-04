ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

$400K donation will allow OMC to purchase state of the art CT scanner

SEQUIM – An unprecedented donation from a Foundation that has Sequim ties will allow Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles to purchase a state of the art CT scanner that hospital CEO Darryl Wolfe describes as a game changer for patient care on the north Olympic Peninsula. The $400,000...
SEQUIM, WA
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire

EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
EVERSON, WA
kpug1170.com

Tiny home village in Fairhaven looking for new location

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of Bellingham’s tiny home villages is itself looking for a new home. Unity Village has been in place at the site of the city’s Post Point Water Treatment Plant in Fairhaven for about three years. It’s run by non-profit HomesNOW! and chairman Doug...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

One person dead in Sweet Road house fire

The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Three people killed in separate car accidents on Highway 20

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Three people were killed in separate car accidents within a 24-hour span on the same road in Skagit County late last week. The Washington State Patrol said that around 12:30 a.m. Friday, September 2nd, a car travelling on SR 20 rear-ended another car in Sedro-Woolley. The...
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The name 'Sehome'?

“Sehome” has a long history as a place name in Bellingham. The Sehome neighborhood is capped by Sehome Hill, with Sehome High School on the hill’s south flanks. The name “Sehome” predates all of these. Edmund C. Fitzhugh, the manager of the first coal mine on Bellingham Bay, also established the bay’s first town in 1858. He called it “Sehome.”
BELLINGHAM, WA

