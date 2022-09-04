Read full article on original website
Islands' Weekly
Lopez litter, suspect substance, cat-chasing canines| San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy responded to a report of animal noise. The dog’s owner was contacted and was asked to quiet the dog when it is barking so as to not disturb neighbors. • A deputy...
Whatcom County wildfires still burning, as weekend wind forecast whips up Red Flag warning
The Department of Natural Resources says this the winds in this weekend’s forecast “hearken to the east wind event” that fanned flames in 2020.
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
Whatcom’s summer has been free of wildfire smoke. That’s about to change
High pressure over Western Washington will also prompt a fire weather watch.
The challenges of finding and recovering the crashed floatplane near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The NTSB is now requesting help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in locating a downed floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island last weekend. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) was assisting with the search but called...
Some Whatcom residents smelling this wildfire smoke, as air quality drops
West winds should keep most smoke away, air agency says.
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
$400K donation will allow OMC to purchase state of the art CT scanner
SEQUIM – An unprecedented donation from a Foundation that has Sequim ties will allow Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles to purchase a state of the art CT scanner that hospital CEO Darryl Wolfe describes as a game changer for patient care on the north Olympic Peninsula. The $400,000...
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
Coast Guard releases all 10 names of Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names Tuesday morning of the 10 people who were aboard the floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton...
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire
EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
Tiny home village in Fairhaven looking for new location
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of Bellingham’s tiny home villages is itself looking for a new home. Unity Village has been in place at the site of the city’s Post Point Water Treatment Plant in Fairhaven for about three years. It’s run by non-profit HomesNOW! and chairman Doug...
One person dead in Sweet Road house fire
The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
Three people killed in separate car accidents on Highway 20
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Three people were killed in separate car accidents within a 24-hour span on the same road in Skagit County late last week. The Washington State Patrol said that around 12:30 a.m. Friday, September 2nd, a car travelling on SR 20 rear-ended another car in Sedro-Woolley. The...
10 presumed dead after float plane crashes west of Whidbey Island
AUSTIN, Wash. — One person has been confirmed dead and nine others are unaccounted for after a float plane crashed near Whidbey Island on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said crews from multiple agencies have responded to the reported crash in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island. Nine adults...
What's the Deal With: The name 'Sehome'?
“Sehome” has a long history as a place name in Bellingham. The Sehome neighborhood is capped by Sehome Hill, with Sehome High School on the hill’s south flanks. The name “Sehome” predates all of these. Edmund C. Fitzhugh, the manager of the first coal mine on Bellingham Bay, also established the bay’s first town in 1858. He called it “Sehome.”
