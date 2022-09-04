ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza

SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
SHELBY, OH
Ontario City Council applies for state lead pipe service grant

ONTARIO -- Ontario City Council voted Wednesday night to apply for a state grant program that aims to help communities reduce the number of lead pipes they have servicing public water systems. According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the H2Ohio initiative may grant up to $50,000 for projects...
ONTARIO, OH
Contracts signed: Land Bank, Crestline company ink deal to demolish former Westinghouse properties

MANSFIELD -- Contracts were signed Thursday to begin demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side. The Richland County Land Bank board and officials with R&D Excavating of Crestline signed the $3.99 million deal to remove one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city. GALLERY: Demolition...
MANSFIELD, OH
Richland Pregnancy Services celebrates 35-year anniversary at Oct. 6 gala

MANSFIELD – Richland Pregnancy Services is celebrating 35 years and over 11,000 lives impacted by their ministry at its annual fundraising gala. The annual gala takes place Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center and all are welcome. This year’s featured speaker will be Steventhen Holland, a recording artist and Founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries.
MANSFIELD, OH
Shelby's new PreK-8 building opens for younger students

SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus. The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby. GALLERY:...
SHELBY, OH
GALLERY: Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato 2022

More than 25 Little Misses gathered at the Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato Show contest Wednesday night. Red dresses colored the stage while candidates were asked several questions. Judges listened and took detailed notes.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Lexington students enjoy a fresh start in new 7-12 building

LEXINGTON — Alyssa McCready decorated her classroom with artificial sunflowers and a bulletin board full of graduation party invitations from former students. Dozens of young adult novels lined the countertop by the doorway. A pink and white canvas that read “Have Courage and Be Kind” in gold letters leaned next to the stapler and a copy of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
LEXINGTON, OH
Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario

ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
ONTARIO, OH
Carrie Buck

Carrie Buck, 52, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Monday evening, September 5, 2022 after fighting a very long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born September 19, 1969 in Crestline, Ohio to Frederick and Bille Jean (Burkhart) Russell. To plant a tree in...
BUCYRUS, OH
Paul N. Martin

Paul Nelson Martin of Bellville, Ohio died August 29, 2022. He was 76. Paul was born April 4, 1946 on the family farm near Alvada, Ohio, the third of Irving and Helen Martin’s five children. From his parents, and the hogs on the farm, he would learn the work ethic that would become his greatest source of pride throughout his life. He grew up with a determination and independent streak that helped him throughout life. After graduating from Vanlue High School in 1964, he worked nights for Eastman Kodak to pay his own way through Findlay College in Findlay, Ohio. Paul graduated in 1968 with a degree in marketing....
BELLVILLE, OH
Beverly A. Garverick

Beverly “Bev” Ann Garverick, 87 of Galion, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mill Creek Nursing Home. Bev was born on April 13, 1935, in Galion, Ohio to the late Walter and Emma (West) Bedson. She married Arden “Ardie” Garverick on April 18, 1958, and they were blessed with a wonderful 64 years of marriage.
GALION, OH

