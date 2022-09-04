Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza
SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council OKs seeking bids for $4.5 million culvert replacement on East Third Street
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening approved seeking bids for a $4.5 million project to replace or rehabilitate about 1,700 feet of a failing, century-old box culvert along East Third Street. "It's a very big project," city engineer Bob Bianchi told council during a utilities committee meeting. "This...
richlandsource.com
Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs
COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR...
richlandsource.com
Ontario City Council applies for state lead pipe service grant
ONTARIO -- Ontario City Council voted Wednesday night to apply for a state grant program that aims to help communities reduce the number of lead pipes they have servicing public water systems. According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the H2Ohio initiative may grant up to $50,000 for projects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Contracts signed: Land Bank, Crestline company ink deal to demolish former Westinghouse properties
MANSFIELD -- Contracts were signed Thursday to begin demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side. The Richland County Land Bank board and officials with R&D Excavating of Crestline signed the $3.99 million deal to remove one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city. GALLERY: Demolition...
richlandsource.com
Richland Pregnancy Services celebrates 35-year anniversary at Oct. 6 gala
MANSFIELD – Richland Pregnancy Services is celebrating 35 years and over 11,000 lives impacted by their ministry at its annual fundraising gala. The annual gala takes place Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center and all are welcome. This year’s featured speaker will be Steventhen Holland, a recording artist and Founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries.
richlandsource.com
The Kings are the Grand Marshals of the Crestline Harvest Festival parade
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Harvest Festival has announced that Carol and Louie King have been chosen as the Grand Marshals for the annual parade. The Crestline Harvest Festival takes place Sept. 16 to 18. The parade steps off on Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Fuel/retail development possible near U.S. 30/Ohio 13 interchange on Mansfeld's north side
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Wednesday voted to sell two parcels of land, a move that could result in a sizeable fuel and retail development near U.S. 30 and Ohio 13. The two parcels -- a small part of nearly two dozen vacant acres northwest of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Shelby's new PreK-8 building opens for younger students
SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus. The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby. GALLERY:...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato 2022
More than 25 Little Misses gathered at the Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato Show contest Wednesday night. Red dresses colored the stage while candidates were asked several questions. Judges listened and took detailed notes.
richlandsource.com
Women’s Fund seeks nominations for the JoAnn Dutton Volunteerism Award
MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation is accepting nominations for the JoAnn Dutton Volunteer Community Service Award. The award celebrates and honors women leaders who devote a significant amount of time and energy in a meaningful way to local charitable organizations.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank responds to Michigan company's complaints
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Tuesday issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the Michigan company that complained after it didn't receive the bid to demolish and clean up former local Westinghouse properties. Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Lexington students enjoy a fresh start in new 7-12 building
LEXINGTON — Alyssa McCready decorated her classroom with artificial sunflowers and a bulletin board full of graduation party invitations from former students. Dozens of young adult novels lined the countertop by the doorway. A pink and white canvas that read “Have Courage and Be Kind” in gold letters leaned next to the stapler and a copy of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
richlandsource.com
Badge No. 300: 5-year-old Shelby girl becomes Mansfield's new police officer
MANSFIELD -- It's not often Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch gives his new officers a hug, much less one that lifts them off their feet. Then again, that new officer has never been a 5-year-old, like Allysson Nead. GALLERY: Nead newest Mansfield Police Officer. Allyson Nead was sworn in as...
richlandsource.com
Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario
ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
richlandsource.com
Carrie Buck
Carrie Buck, 52, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Monday evening, September 5, 2022 after fighting a very long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born September 19, 1969 in Crestline, Ohio to Frederick and Bille Jean (Burkhart) Russell. To plant a tree in...
richlandsource.com
Paul N. Martin
Paul Nelson Martin of Bellville, Ohio died August 29, 2022. He was 76. Paul was born April 4, 1946 on the family farm near Alvada, Ohio, the third of Irving and Helen Martin’s five children. From his parents, and the hogs on the farm, he would learn the work ethic that would become his greatest source of pride throughout his life. He grew up with a determination and independent streak that helped him throughout life. After graduating from Vanlue High School in 1964, he worked nights for Eastman Kodak to pay his own way through Findlay College in Findlay, Ohio. Paul graduated in 1968 with a degree in marketing....
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Scenes from 'Willy Wonka Jr.' at the Mansfield Playhouse
Photos from a dress rehearsal of "Willy Wonka Jr." on Wednesday evening at the Mansfield Playhouse. The show opens Friday evening for a five-performance run at the East Third Street theater.
richlandsource.com
'Willy Wonka Jr.' set to open Friday night at the Mansfield Playhouse
GALLERY: Scenes from 'Willy Wonka Jr.' at the Mansfield Playhouse. Photos from a dress rehearsal of "Willy Wonka Jr." on Wednesday evening at the Mansfield Playhouse. The show opens Friday evening for a five-performance run at the East Third Street theater.
richlandsource.com
Beverly A. Garverick
Beverly “Bev” Ann Garverick, 87 of Galion, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mill Creek Nursing Home. Bev was born on April 13, 1935, in Galion, Ohio to the late Walter and Emma (West) Bedson. She married Arden “Ardie” Garverick on April 18, 1958, and they were blessed with a wonderful 64 years of marriage.
Comments / 0