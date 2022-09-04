Paul Nelson Martin of Bellville, Ohio died August 29, 2022. He was 76. Paul was born April 4, 1946 on the family farm near Alvada, Ohio, the third of Irving and Helen Martin’s five children. From his parents, and the hogs on the farm, he would learn the work ethic that would become his greatest source of pride throughout his life. He grew up with a determination and independent streak that helped him throughout life. After graduating from Vanlue High School in 1964, he worked nights for Eastman Kodak to pay his own way through Findlay College in Findlay, Ohio. Paul graduated in 1968 with a degree in marketing....

BELLVILLE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO